Report: Sadio Mané Hit Bayern Munich Teammate Leroy Sané After Manchester City Loss

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sadio Mané reportedly hit Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sané after the club's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), the two had to be separated in the Bayern dressing room. Sané was left with a bleeding lip from the altercation.

Bayern Munich has yet to comment on the matter.

This adds to what has been a rocky season for Mané with the German giant.

The 31-year-old made a bright start, scoring in the DFL-Supercup and then finding the net three times in Bayern's first four Bundesliga fixtures. His form has tailed off dramatically of late, though. His last club goal came in a 6-2 victor over Mainz on Oct. 29.

The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein and Thom Harris wrote Tuesday that the reported argument between Mané and former manager Julian Nagelsmann was "widely overblown" but stated "Mané could have had more TLC from Nagelsmann."

They contrasted his situation now with his time at Liverpool, where Jürgen Klopp provided "constant encouragement and empathy" along with his demands.

The general turmoil at Bayern probably hasn't helped. The extremely high standards at the club every year mean a bad run of form is cause for crisis.

Bayern Munich only trailed Borussia Dortmund by one point for first place in the Bundesliga, but officials still saw fit to make a managerial change.

While the Bavarians are top of the league again, Thomas Tuchel's arrival hasn't remedied everything. A Champions League exit is all but certain now, and the club lost Tuchel's second match in charge to Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal.

It was reported in late March that Sané was unhappy, raising questions over his long-term future.

Tuchel has been in the job for only a few weeks, and he already has had to put out a number of fires.