Colts' Steichen on Lamar Jackson amid Trade Rumors: 'We're Focused on the Draft'

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen says the organization is not currently focused on quarterback options on other teams like Lamar Jackson.

"We're focused on the draft and I'm focused on the players that are in the building right now," Steichen told reporters Wednesday.

The Colts have been mentioned among Jackson's top suitors should he leave the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on its star quarterback in March, which allows Jackson to explore the open market while giving the Ravens the option to match any contract he signs.

