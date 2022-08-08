King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially.

Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from a six-game suspension. His nearly $45 million signing bonus will not be affected by any suspension.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the rest of the league has taken issue with the contract structure.

"One influential NFL person told me on this trip that it doesn’t sit well with the league or 31 other owners that the Browns rigged the Watson contract so that his suspension would cause him to lose only a fraction of his 2022 compensation," King wrote.

