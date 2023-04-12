Bryce Young Rumors: Panthers 'See Something Pretty Special' in QB Ahead of NFL Draft

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

As the 2023 NFL draft draws nearer, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly enamored with one of the top quarterback prospects.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Panthers "see something special" in former Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young and he is believed to be the favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

Many believe the debate for the top pick has come down to Young versus former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Both of them are considered to be future stars whom a franchise can build around, but it appears that Young has separated himself in recent weeks.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "most teams around the league" view Young as the "most mentally ready quarterback" in this year's draft class. The Panthers reportedly gave him an "S2 Cognition test" in which Young performed "very well," furthering their interest in making him their quarterback of the future.

Young was the full-time starter for the Crimson Tide for the past two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. The team went 23-4 in games he started, and he threw 80 career touchdowns against just 12 interceptions.

Despite Young's brilliance on the field, there are concerns about his size. He measured in at 5'10" and 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's been known to have a playing weight of under 200 pounds.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Young as the third-best quarterback in this year's class behind Stroud and former Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson on its most recent big board.

However, it looks like the Panthers view him in a much more favorable light, and he could be the first name called on the night of April 27.