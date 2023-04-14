Kyler Murray, Trey Lance and Other QB Trade Options That NFL Teams Should Discuss

1 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Last July, the Arizona Cardinals handed quarterback Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. This offseason, they included him in the process of hiring a new head coach.

With that in mind, they're unlikely to cut bait on the 25-year-old between now and the start of new head coach Jonathan Gannon's inaugural season. However, Murray struggled last season before suffering a torn ACL, and his work ethic has come under fire (although some teammates have pushed back on that).

Still, the Cardinals could save $3 million against the 2023 cap by trading Murray after June 1, per Spotrac. His ongoing recovery from the ACL tear might throw a wrench into that, but the fact even a 2024 trade would create significant cap savings for the Cardinals ($38.9 million) could cause them to consider taking C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick.

Arizona could take one of those guys now and then trade Murray for a slew of 2024 draft capital this summer or fall. Although the Cardinals aren't expected to be a serious contender in 2023, that would make them one of the NFL's most intriguing squads in 2024.