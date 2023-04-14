Kyler Murray, Trey Lance and Other QB Trade Options That NFL Teams Should Discuss

Kyler Murray, Trey Lance and Other QB Trade Options That NFL Teams Should DiscussApril 14, 2023
The situations involving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have dominated the 2023 NFL offseason news mill.
By extension, that chatter has enveloped Green Bay's Rodgers successor, Jordan Love, as well as the Rodgers-chasing New York Jets and their in-house option, Zach Wilson.
But what about the rest of the veteran quarterback landscape?
There are quite a few NFL teams and/or well-known quarterbacks who likely have to make major decisions within the next year (if not sooner).
Let's break it down.
Could the Cardinals abandon the Kyler Murray era?
Last July, the Arizona Cardinals handed quarterback Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. This offseason, they included him in the process of hiring a new head coach.
With that in mind, they're unlikely to cut bait on the 25-year-old between now and the start of new head coach Jonathan Gannon's inaugural season. However, Murray struggled last season before suffering a torn ACL, and his work ethic has come under fire (although some teammates have pushed back on that).
Still, the Cardinals could save $3 million against the 2023 cap by trading Murray after June 1, per Spotrac. His ongoing recovery from the ACL tear might throw a wrench into that, but the fact even a 2024 trade would create significant cap savings for the Cardinals ($38.9 million) could cause them to consider taking C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick.
Arizona could take one of those guys now and then trade Murray for a slew of 2024 draft capital this summer or fall. Although the Cardinals aren't expected to be a serious contender in 2023, that would make them one of the NFL's most intriguing squads in 2024.
Are the Niners Open to Moving Trey Lance?
Kyler Murray isn't the only recent top-three pick in the NFC West who has struggled with injuries and could be a prime trade candidate.
Trey Lance has had even less time to prove himself to the San Francisco 49ers than Murray has in Arizona. But surprise rookie sensation Brock Purdy could make Lance expendable nevertheless.
Niners general manager John Lynch has already stated that Purdy has "earned the right" to start once he recovers from his torn UCL. Whenever he gets the all-clear, that could pave the way for a Lance deal.
The Niners should think twice before trading Lance, though. They basically spent three first-round picks to move up to trade him, yet they're ready to give up on him only four starts into his NFL career? All because Mr. Irrelevant shined over the course of an eight-start stretch in which opponents had practically no tape on him?
Lance should be appealing to trade suitors because he's still on his rookie contract and has plenty of upside. That's exactly why the 49ers should hedge in case Purdy's rookie campaign was a fluke.
The Vikings Might Be Incentivized to Trade Kirk Cousins Soon
The Minnesota Vikings have to ask themselves whether they're truly a contender.
The Vikings went 13-4 and made the playoffs last season, but they allowed more points than they scored while ranking 27th in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders. On paper, they've taken at least a small step back this offseason with the loss of wide receiver Adam Thielen and several other veterans.
If they're being honest with themselves, the Vikings aren't likely to do much damage this coming season. That's why they should consider the fact they can save $10 million against the 2023 salary cap by trading quarterback Kirk Cousins after June 1.
Cousins turns 35 this summer, his numbers plummeted in 2022, and he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason anyway.
The Vikings restructured his contract last month, which suggests that they aren't thinking of parting ways with him yet. But a deal shouldn't be ruled out, especially if the Vikings draft a quarterback or start slow and teams come calling ahead of the trade deadline.
Titans Tired of Tannehill?
Where there's smoke, there's fire, right? That could be a bad omen for Ryan Tannehill's future with the Tennessee Titans.
On his Move the Sticks podcast with Bucky Brooks, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah suggested that the Titans could try to trade up for Arizona's No. 3 overall selection to land one of the draft's top quarterbacks. They reportedly met with potential first-round quarterback Hendon Hooker, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score, and surefire first-rounder Will Levis, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. They also have a visit lined up with Anthony Richardson, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
For now, the team is publicly standing by Tannehill. But a trade could make a lot of sense.
Tannehill is coming off back-to-back mediocre campaigns. He turns 35 this summer, and the Titans can save $17.8 million against the 2023 salary cap by trading him before June 1 and $27 million by doing so after June 1.
Like the Vikings, the Titans don't look like major contenders ahead of a contract year for their soon-to-be 35-year-old quarterback. Moving on sooner than later would have its merits.
Is This Matthew Stafford's Final Year with the Rams?
With Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner now off the roster, the Los Angeles Rams seemingly took a hint from their down 2022 campaign and realized they need to rebuild.
The Rams also might have been inclined to move on from 35-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford if not for his contract. Alas, they'd have to swallow a $74 million dead-cap charge with a pre-June 1 trade of Stafford or a comical $111.5 million hit with his pre-June 1 release.
However, the Rams can save $1.5 million against the 2023 cap by moving on from Stafford via a post-June 1 trade. He might be a real threat to get moved ahead of the trade deadline if Los Angeles doesn't rebound early in 2023.
Either way, it's becoming harder and harder to imagine Stafford remaining on the Rams long beyond the upcoming campaign.
Are the Patriots Already Done with Mac Jones?
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made the Pro Bowl during a relatively encouraging rookie season in 2021, but he appeared to regress as a sophomore. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Pats head coach Bill Belichick has shopped the 2021 first-round pick to "multiple teams" this offseason.
Belichick hasn't exactly given Jones a glowing endorsement this offseason. Both he and a franchise that is extremely used to winning may be running low on patience.
It's fair to wonder whether the Patriots would include Jones in a draft-day trade that allows them to land one of the top quarterback prospects. If nothing else, he could be a hot commodity at the trade deadline if the Patriots aren't in contention.
This situation has been overshadowed by the higher-profile quarterback drama elsewhere this offseason, but it's worth keeping an eye on leading up to the draft.
The Lions Must Have at Least Thought About Life Without Jared Goff
Jared Goff had a solid season for a competitive Detroit Lions team in 2022. But that doesn't mean the historically inconsistent Goff can deliver the Lions their first playoff win since before he was born.
The Lions could save nearly $16 million against the 2023 cap by trading with Goff this offseason, although they'd be left with a $5 million dead cap hit in 2024 if they do so after June 1. That's notable considering that they might have a shot at landing Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and/or Will Levis at No. 6. They've also met with Tennesse quarterback Hendon Hooker, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Goff is only 28, so the Lions might want to see whether he can continue to revive his career in Detroit. But he's already expensive, and he's set to become a free agent in 2025.
The Lions should at least consider alternatives that cost less and arguably come with more upside.