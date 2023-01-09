Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team hires as its next head coach.

The Cardinals parted ways with Kingsbury after completing a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw them finish with a 4-13 record. In four seasons with the 43-year-old at the helm, Arizona went 28-38-1 with a 10-22-1 record in its home stadium.

In addition to Kingsbury's departure, general manager Steve Keim also stepped away from the team on Monday to address his health, leaving the franchise with two important voids to fill this offseason. Both Keim and Kingsbury had signed contract extensions less than a year ago.

Murray is recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year signal-caller had a bit of a regression in his 11 appearances this season, finishing with 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The relationship between Murray and Arizona has been under the spotlight for quite some time. One of the top storylines of last offseason was the reportedly contentious negotiations over a contract extension, as Murray once scrubbed his social media of all Cardinals-related posts.

The 25-year-old eventually signed a $230 million deal, but the revelation of a four-hour film study clause in his contract also drew substantial criticism. During the season, Arizona's offense didn't produce as it had in previous years, and it appeared that Murray's relationship with Kingsbury had deteriorated.

The Cardinals are committed to Murray as their franchise quarterback, so it's only right that his voice be heard as major decisions loom this offseason.