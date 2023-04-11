X

    Bayern Munich's Defending Mocked by Fans in UCL Quarterfinal Loss to Manchester City

    Erin WalshApril 11, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munchen at Etihad Stadium on April 11, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Bayern Munich are going to have to dig deep the next time they hit the field if they hope to advance in the UEFA Champions League.

    After falling 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium, the Bavarians are going to have to put together a near-perfect game in the second leg on April 19.

    Tuesday's match was highlighted by numerous defensive mistakes by Bayern Munich, which began early with Rodri scoring his first-ever Champions League goal in the 27th minute to put Manchester City up 1-0 entering halftime.

    TUDN USA @TUDNUSA

    🔥 ¡Golazooo del Cityyyyy! <br>🔥 ¡Golazooo de Rodri! <br><br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City 1-0 Bayern Munich🇩🇪<br><br>🔴 EN VIVO: <a href="https://t.co/jwJ40HcGXa">https://t.co/jwJ40HcGXa</a> <br>📺 TUDN y Univision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TUChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TUChampions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManchesterCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManchesterCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayern?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayern</a> <a href="https://t.co/OgTItd52Qs">pic.twitter.com/OgTItd52Qs</a>

    Things got out of hand for the Bavarians after allowing a goal to Bernardo Silva in the 70th minute and another to Erling Haaland in the 76th minute, which put the game out of reach for Thomas Tuchel's squad.

    TUDN USA @TUDNUSA

    🔥 ¡Gooooool del Cityyyyy! ¡Goool de Silva con asistencia de Haaland! 🔥<br><br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City 2-0 Bayern Munich🇩🇪<br><br>🔴 EN VIVO: <a href="https://t.co/jwJ40HdeMI">https://t.co/jwJ40HdeMI</a> <br>📺 TUDN y Univision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TUChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TUChampions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManchesterCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManchesterCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayern?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayern</a> <a href="https://t.co/kCHECv9Q75">pic.twitter.com/kCHECv9Q75</a>

    TUDN USA @TUDNUSA

    🔥 ¡Gooooooool de Haaland! 🔥<br><br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich🇩🇪<br><br>🔴 EN VIVO: <a href="https://t.co/jwJ40HcGXa">https://t.co/jwJ40HcGXa</a> <br>📺 TUDN y Univision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TUChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TUChampions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManchesterCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManchesterCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayern?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayern</a> <a href="https://t.co/HWKaPvuudM">pic.twitter.com/HWKaPvuudM</a>

    It's not easy for any defense to contain a Manchester City offense that includes Haaland, Rodrigo, Silva and Julián Álvarez, among others, but Bayern Munich's defense was particularly poor on Tuesday, and it caught the ire of fans after the loss:

    Ahmed @ahmedmuguch

    Bayern have been awful today. Simply awful. No threat, horrible in defense. Can't withstand the pressure.

    ً @kmbcore

    this bayern defense <a href="https://t.co/5Bye9yHCEH">pic.twitter.com/5Bye9yHCEH</a>

    Bayern Munich's Defending Mocked by Fans in UCL Quarterfinal Loss to Manchester City
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Marshal @MrMarshal04

    Bayern Defense have been shaky all night so that mistake was inevitable

    Frantz @LSN_Frantz

    This Man City team is great, but how is Bayern's defense so awful. They're a world class club but their defense has been pure comedy this entire match.

    VaideJR @JrVaide

    Bundesliga is the most unserious league. This Bayern defense is a shambles

    ᴛʜᴀᴍɪ ᴛ-$ʜɪʀᴛ @durtybacon

    Bayern's defense has been sabotaging itself the whole game

    🐾 @TheTunmike

    Bayern's defense is so porous, Sommer is fighting for his life out here

    ‎ً @pedristarboy

    bayern defense <a href="https://t.co/IHo7TPxyN3">pic.twitter.com/IHo7TPxyN3</a>

    Hunadi 🌸 @Ketso28

    But Bayern's defense tonight lol

    Statman Kay @AsamoahCaleb

    Tuchel poor selection. Inability to make tactical changes on time.<br>Pep capitalizing on Bayern errors and pressing high up the final third leading to more mistakes by Bayern defense (Upamecano).<br> Poor transitional play by Bayern.<br>There was no way Bayern was going to win this match

    Alex @AlexMarincas_

    Bayern's defense has been exposed tonight. A lot of mistakes have been made, especially on Upamecano's side that led to goals no. 2 and 3. Man City had a lot of free space to create chances and the Bavarians didn't bother to close them down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mancitybayern?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mancitybayern</a>

    With Manchester City entering the second leg holding a 3-0 advantage over Bayern Munich, the Bavarians would have to score four goals in order to advance to the next round on aggregate—provided Man City doesn't add more goals in the second leg.

    At this point, it's unrealistic to think this Bayern Munich squad can take down a well-oiled Manchester City team. However, it's not impossible, and the Bavarians have a lot to clean up before the two sides meet again later this month.