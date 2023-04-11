Bayern Munich's Defending Mocked by Fans in UCL Quarterfinal Loss to Manchester City

Bayern Munich's Defending Mocked by Fans in UCL Quarterfinal Loss to Manchester CityApril 11, 2023
Bayern Munich are going to have to dig deep the next time they hit the field if they hope to advance in the UEFA Champions League.
After falling 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at Etihad Stadium, the Bavarians are going to have to put together a near-perfect game in the second leg on April 19.
Tuesday's match was highlighted by numerous defensive mistakes by Bayern Munich, which began early with Rodri scoring his first-ever Champions League goal in the 27th minute to put Manchester City up 1-0 entering halftime.
🔥 ¡Golazooo del Cityyyyy! 
🔥 ¡Golazooo de Rodri!
Things got out of hand for the Bavarians after allowing a goal to Bernardo Silva in the 70th minute and another to Erling Haaland in the 76th minute, which put the game out of reach for Thomas Tuchel's squad.
🔥 ¡Gooooool del Cityyyyy! ¡Goool de Silva con asistencia de Haaland! 🔥
🔥 ¡Gooooooool de Haaland! 🔥
It's not easy for any defense to contain a Manchester City offense that includes Haaland, Rodrigo, Silva and Julián Álvarez, among others, but Bayern Munich's defense was particularly poor on Tuesday, and it caught the ire of fans after the loss:
Tuchel poor selection. Inability to make tactical changes on time.
Pep capitalizing on Bayern errors and pressing high up the final third leading to more mistakes by Bayern defense (Upamecano).
Poor transitional play by Bayern.
There was no way Bayern was going to win this match
Bayern's defense has been exposed tonight. A lot of mistakes have been made, especially on Upamecano's side that led to goals no. 2 and 3. Man City had a lot of free space to create chances and the Bavarians didn't bother to close them down.
With Manchester City entering the second leg holding a 3-0 advantage over Bayern Munich, the Bavarians would have to score four goals in order to advance to the next round on aggregate—provided Man City doesn't add more goals in the second leg.
At this point, it's unrealistic to think this Bayern Munich squad can take down a well-oiled Manchester City team. However, it's not impossible, and the Bavarians have a lot to clean up before the two sides meet again later this month.