Duke 5-Star Commit Mackenzie Mgbako Requests Release from LOI, Reopens Recruitment

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Mackenzie Mgbako announced he requested to be released from his letter of intent with Duke.

"While I have great appreciation and respect for the Duke coaching staff and fans for their interest in me, I feel that there will be other places for me to continue my basketball journey, so I will be re-opening the recruiting process to all schools," he said.

Mgbako is the No. 7 overall player and No. 2 power forward in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class.

His announcement comes after Kyle Filipowski said he's returning to Duke for his sophomore season:

The Blue Devils signed four other 5-star prospects: power forwards Sean Stewart and TJ Power and combo guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster. Second-year head coach Jon Scheyer still has a lot of talent coming to Durham next season.

The timing of Mgbako's reversal means Scheyer and his staff can't easily go out and find a replacement at the same level. Bronny James (No. 35) is the highest-ranked recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings who remains uncommitted, and the Los Angeles Times' Luca Evans reported in January he has narrowed his favorites to Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

The Athletic's Brendan Marks posited Duke could strengthen its frontcourt through another avenue:

As for Mgbako, it's unclear whether there's a program he has his eyes on. He might even opt for an alternate pathway to the NBA, such as the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.

Last April, On3's Joe Tipton reported Duke, Kentucky, Memphis and Ohio State had emerged as the New Jersey resident's finalists ahead of his eventual commitment to the Blue Devils. Considering more than a year has passed since then, the pool of candidates has probably extended beyond the Wildcats, Tigers and Buckeyes.