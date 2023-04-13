NBA Stars and Players With the Most to Prove In 2023 Playoffs

0 of 5

Everyone involved will feel the heat of the 2023 NBA playoff pressure cooker. A few will feel it more than most.

The temperature rises for different reasons.

A decorated career that lacks championship success can do it. In the case of Kevin Durant, even having two championship rings in his collection isn't enough. He joined one of the best rosters in league history and turned the Golden State Warriors into a cheat code. Winning big with the Phoenix Suns would be a totally different kind of legacy lift.



So can failing to carry over regular-season dominance to the postseason. Fans rarely forget failures on basketball's biggest stage.

Before examining the five players with the most to prove this season, let's fine-tune the criteria by spotlighting some players you won't see.

Those who are missing important teammates to injuries are spared, because they can only do so much on their own. It would be awesome to see Kawhi Leonard go on a tear and prove why he's worth all of the load-management trouble, but no one would blame him for getting bounced without Paul George, who will miss a portion of the first round because of a knee injury.

It's also tough to put a ton of heat on Ja Morant when his Memphis Grizzlies are without their starting center (Steven Adams, knee) and his backup (Brandon Clarke, Achilles).

High-level expectations are a must, too. Donovan Mitchell might want to prove he was worth what the Cleveland Cavaliers gave up to get him, but no one outside Ohio expects them to reach the conference finals. The Sacramento Kings would surely love to quiet their doubters, but they are playoff-bound for the first time since 2006 and opening against the defending champs.



Resumes matter. While LeBron James and Stephen Curry are always tracked by the spotlight, they are past the prove-it portion of their careers. Roles matter, too. The ring-less Chris Paul would have been a prime candidate if he were younger, but he won't have the loudest (or second- or maybe even third-loudest) say in the Phoenix Suns' success.



But enough about all of the players who didn't crack the list. Let's break down the five who did.

