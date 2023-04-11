Every NHL Team's Most Surprising Player During the 2022-23 Season

3 of 5

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller

Over the first few seasons of Keller's career, he's shown himself to be a very steady point-scorer and solid goal scorer. But this season he's taken it to another level, scoring 37 goals and 85 points. It's an incredible breakout season that's seen him pick up what he started doing last season, and his scoring rates show that. That he's doing it after recovering from a broken leg on what's still a bad (but improving) team makes for a pleasant surprise.

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Stalock

It was meant to be bad in Chicago this season, and it is absolutely no surprise to anyone that their season has met that expectation and then some. But there's a bright spot in this miserable season, and it's goalie Alex Stalock. He's returned to action full time after he dealt with myocarditis due to COVID-19, and he also suffered a concussion and a separate eye issue this season. But he's got a .910 save percentage, and while his record is 9-15-1, the nine wins are tied for most on the team. At 35 years old and coming back from a myriad of health issues while playing for one of the worst teams in the league, it would've been easy for him to have a terrible season. Instead, he's shown that perseverance is a great thing to watch.

Colorado Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen

We know Rantanen is one of the elite players in the NHL. He's piled up points like mad and has been a regular 30-plus goal scorer. But his performance this season on an Avalanche team that's had to contend with injuries and a Stanley Cup hangover has been otherworldly. He's broken the 50-goal barrier and the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. Rantanen jumping to third in the league in goals has come out of the blue, and his play is a big reason why the Avalanche have been scorching hot in the second half, just in time for the playoffs to begin.

Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn

You could be excused for thinking the Stars captain was on the downside of his career the past few seasons. Ever since the 2017-18 season, his scoring rates dipped and his total point and goal numbers fell off. This season, however, the Jamie Benn of old reappeared in a big way. His 32 goals and 74 points are the most he's had since '17-18. He's been a big factor on their power play, and with younger stars like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz getting the attention from opposing top defenses, Benn has taken full advantage.

Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson

Having to back up Marc-Andre Fleury can be a tough job. Fleury is the de facto starter, for one, and he's one of the most beloved players in the league. To unseat him would take other-worldly play and for a rookie like Gustavsson, that was a tall order before the season. This is why we don't assume anything. While Fleury struggled during the middle part of the season, Gustavsson stepped in and commanded the Wild net and became one of the best goalies in the NHL. He's posted a .933 save percentage this season, second only to Linus Ullmark, and has gone 22-9-6 much in due to his team scoring an average of 2.75 goals per game for him. The Wild have surged in the second half of the season to compete for the Central Division title. What's more is Gustavsson's play fired Fleury up to perform better as well.

Nashville Predators: Thomas Novak

The Predators have dealt with some brutal injuries on offense with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg going down for the season. With that kind of void to fill, they needed someone to step up, and Thomas Novak has done just that. Novak was called up just ahead of Christmas, and since then he's put up 17 goals and 41 points. He was a third-round pick in 2015 and got a cup of coffee last season, but he's been phenomenal since joining the Preds this season. To say this breakout was a surprise is putting it lightly. He scored at a decent rate in the AHL and was a point-per-game player there this season, but turning into a 0.85-point-per-game player in the NHL was completely unexpected.

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

The 6'6" defenseman has been a major part of St. Louis' blue line corps since he emerged in 2015. He's got size, he's physical, he's got a booming slap shot. He's basically everything everyone wants in a defenseman...which is what makes his play this season so upsetting to see. At 5-on-5 this season, Parayko been on the ice for 73 goals against, second-worst among Blues defensemen (Justin Faulk has been out for 76 against). The difference between them, however, is the Blues have scored 75 goals with Faulk on the ice and 49 with Parayko. Coaches can live with goals against if players can help get them back and Parayko has not done that at all while leading the team in minutes played at 5-on-5. It's a stunning development, and worse yet it'll make Blues management sweat because Parayko is in the first year of an eight-year, $52 million extension.

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey

The Jets on their own have been a bit of a surprise this season, and while goaltending helped put them into position to make the playoffs, the play of Morrissey on defense enhanced that immensely. Morrissey is having a career year offensively with 15 goals and 72 points, making him one of the top scorers in the league on defense. He's almost doubled his previous career high in points set last season (37). That he's become a dangerous scorer from the back end is a very pleasant development for Winnipeg. If this is the kind of defenseman he's going to be moving ahead, it will make the Jets a much more dangerous team to deal with.