2023 WNBA Draft Results: Complete Round-by-Round Selections and Twitter Reaction

The curtain closed on the first round of the 2023 WNBA draft, which opened as expected, with Aliyah Boston going first overall to the Indiana Fever.

2023 WNBA Draft Results

Round 1

Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, F, South Carolina Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G, Maryland Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F, Villanova Dallas Wings (from Washington Mystics): Stephanie Soares, F/C, Iowa State Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez Sénéchal, G/F, UConn Atlanta Dream: Haley Jones, G, Stanford Indiana Fever: Grace Berger, G, Indiana Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere, F, South Carolina Seattle Storm: Jordan Horston, G, Tennessee Los Angeles Sparks: Zia Cooke, G, South Carolina Dallas Wings: Abby Meyers, G, Maryland Minnesota Lynx: Maïa Hirsch, C, France



The reaction inside the Fever's draft room underscored how significant Monday night could be for the organization.

Indiana has missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, an impressive run of futility considering eight of the WNBA's 12 teams qualify for the postseason. The team also had one year during that stretch when it hit double digits in wins.

Boston is potentially the cornerstone the Fever need to become a title contender down the road.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller went second overall to the Minnesota Lynx before the Dallas Wings selected Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist with the No. 3 pick.

Shortly thereafter, the Wings were responsible for the biggest shock of the first round. They acquired the rights to Iowa State forward/center Stephanie Soares from the Washington Mystics and then took UConn forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal.

Even though Soares is recovering from a torn ACL, she joins a team that already has Natasha Howard and Teaira McCowan under contract through 2024 and 2025, respectively. Not to mention, Awak Kuier and Charli Collier are young bigs in need of playing time to develop.

Lopez Sénéchal, meanwhile, was considered by some to be a mid-to-late first-rounder rather than a top-five selection.

Soares and Lopez Sénéchal could collectively work out for Dallas. For now, it was a puzzling strategy from the Wings front office.

The Atlanta Dream continued building on the progress they made in 2022 by adding Stanford guard Haley Jones and South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere.

Jones is more of the sure thing. She averaged 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a senior for the Cardinal, though she shot a career-worst 9.4 percent on three-pointers. Amihere is the upside play after having started four games at South Carolina. She at least projects to be a versatile defender with a lot room to grow on offense.

Having traded away the No. 3 pick to get Allisha Gray, Atlanta did well to find value in the first round.

In general, the organization has already come a long way from the turmoil it experienced prior to Kelly Loeffler's departure as a co-owner in February 2021.