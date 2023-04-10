Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Have Predraft Visits with Cowboys, Ravens, Bills, More

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is lining up his official visits ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that he's planning to meet at least with the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Rapoport added the 6'1" pass-catcher has already visited with the Atlanta Falcons as well.

Whether the Ravens are still in play for Smith-Njigba could be up for debate. Baltimore announced Sunday it agreed to a deal with Odell Beckham Jr., which addresses the team's immediate need for receiver help.

Of course, that doesn't preclude the front office from turning around and selecting another wideout in the first round.

Injuries limited Smith-Njigba to three games as a junior in 2022, but his sophomore campaign alone was basically enough to solidify him as a Day 1 pick. He had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, capping off the year with a record-setting performance (15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns) in the Rose Bowl.

Smith-Njigba is the second-best receiver behind TCU's Quentin Johnston and the No. 13 overall player on Bleacher Report's 2023 big board.

B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen compared him to a slower version of Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb:

"For slot-needy teams, Smith-Njigba is the answer. He's an excellent possession receiver from the slot with his route-running intelligence, quarterback friendliness and adequate blocking skills. It's just hard to imagine someone with Smith-Njigba's lackluster speed and inability to play outside (for now, at least) being a bona fide star receiver. Smith-Njigba projects best as a slot-only type who can be a high-end No. 2 option."

Unless the Falcons traded back, it would be a bit of a surprise for them to select Smith-Njigba because they're on the clock at No. 8. The same goes for the Texans, who have the Nos. 2 and 12 picks. That's much earlier than he's expected to go, with B/R mocking him 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens (No. 22), Bills (No. 27) and Cowboys (No. 26) might be more realistic landing spots based on their position in the first round. Should Smith-Njigba fall to the second round, Houston could jump on him with the 33rd pick.