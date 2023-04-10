US Senator Richard Blumenthal Had Surgery After Fracturing Leg at UConn Title Parade

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not every part of the parade honoring the UConn men's basketball team's national championship was something to celebrate.

At least not for U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The Democrat revealed Saturday that he suffered a fractured femur when "a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today."

The next day, he tweeted that he underwent successful surgery for the "minor fracture" and began physical therapy.

The Associated Press noted that video revealed a man who was walking backward while carrying a camera bumped into Blumenthal, causing both to fall to the street. While the senator suffered the injury, he did finish the parade route.

It was something of a rare mishap for anything involving the Huskies.

After all, they steamrolled their way to a fifth national championship with double-digit victories in all six of their NCAA tournament games. Most were never in doubt throughout the majority of the contests, although San Diego State cut a daunting deficit to as few as five in the final six minutes of the national championship game.

To UConn's credit, it closed the game on a 16-4 run to secure the straightforward 76-59 victory.

Adama Sanogo (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Tristen Newton (19 points and 10 rebounds) each notched double-doubles in the win and helped their side overcome a strong San Diego State defense that propelled the Aztecs to within one game of their first national title in program history.

UConn figures to be among the nation's strongest teams again next season and will attempt to defend its crown.

If it does, Blumenthal will surely be more careful at the next parade.