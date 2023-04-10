2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Roundup of Latest Buzz Around the League

1 of 3

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There appear to be three viable candidates for the Panthers at No. 1: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson. However, there isn't a consensus top quarterback among them.

As was the case in 2018, when the Cleveland Browns ultimately selected Baker Mayfield over Josh Rosen and Josh Allen at No. 1, we may not know the choice until the opening day of the draft.

However, it looks like the Panthers prefer Young.

"The momentum toward Young is real," ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote Monday.



This meshes with a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler from over the weekend. Fowler said the following on a Saturday edition of SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report's Doric Sam):



"Most teams around the league I talked to believe that Bryce Young is the most mentally ready quarterback of the bunch. And that's played out a little bit in the process with Carolina because I'm told the Panthers are one of the teams in the NFL that uses what's called an S2 Cognition test. ... And I confirmed from multiple sources that Bryce Young did very well on the test, put up a high number."

It's important to remember, though, that teams spew a lot of smoke this time of year. Carolina could legitimately be high on Young, but it could also be trying to prompt a trade up by a team like the Houston Texans, who might covet Young at No. 2. In theory, the Panthers could trade down a spot or two, still land its quarterback of the future and recoup some of the capital it used to get the top pick initially.

