    Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Extension After WrestleMania Match vs. Seth Rollins

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

    Social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    Logan Paul isn't done with WWE by a long shot.

    The social media star announced a new multiyear contract with the promotion Monday.

    Logan Paul @LoganPaul

    Contract renewed <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> <a href="https://t.co/qFHGCMMBMo">pic.twitter.com/qFHGCMMBMo</a>

    "I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old," Paul said, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN. "And the fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I'm incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I'm gonna keep doing this sport."

    No terms of the agreement were made available, though Coppinger's report said Paul committed to more appearances with the company. He has wrestled five times since making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

