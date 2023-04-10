Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Extension After WrestleMania Match vs. Seth Rollins

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Logan Paul isn't done with WWE by a long shot.

The social media star announced a new multiyear contract with the promotion Monday.

"I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old," Paul said, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN. "And the fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I'm incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I'm gonna keep doing this sport."

No terms of the agreement were made available, though Coppinger's report said Paul committed to more appearances with the company. He has wrestled five times since making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38.

