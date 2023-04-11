The Next Crop of MLB Prospect Call-ups Set to Impact 2023 Season

0 of 10

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Between Jordan Walker's slugging, Miguel Vargas' on-baseing, Kodai Senga's ghost-forking and so many other exploits, 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year for rookies in Major League Baseball.

Oh, and there are more on the way.

We've shined a spotlight on 10 impact prospects who are knocking on the door to The Show. They may only be at Triple-A right now, but they're making strong cases for major league jobs that are either already available or potentially soon to be.

Some prominent prospects won't appear here, including guys recovering from injuries such as Elly De La Cruz and Bobby Miller and others who are suddenly struggling, such as Kyle Harrison and Masyn Winn.

As for the players who did make the cut, we've counted them down in descending order of where they showed up in our most recent top 100 rankings. We also gave our best guess as to when they might get the call to the majors.