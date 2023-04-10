Jon Rahm's Career Earnings after Win at 2023 Masters

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After winning his first green jacket Sunday at the Masters, John Rahm became a much richer man than he already was coming into the tournament. In addition to the title, he also takes home the $3.2 million prize.

Rahm has been on an absolute tear this season, ranked as the third-best player in the world, trailing only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. He's already won more than $13.2 million in prize money in this year alone.

It's only April.

Now, having won two majors—missing The Open Championship and the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam—Rahm has become one of the world's most successful and highest-earning golfers over his relatively short professional career.

The 28-year-old had earned over $45 million going into Augusta, which takes his career total to a little over $48 million following the win.

Rahm rode a dominant display Sunday, chasing down Brooks Koepka—who looked strong over the first three days of the tournament—and ultimately going on to win by a four-stroke margin.

He shot a three-under 69 in the fourth round to finish with a score of 12 under.