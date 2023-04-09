Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ravens Contract Has Fans Praying Lamar Jackson Will Return

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ravens Contract Has Fans Praying Lamar Jackson Will ReturnApril 9, 2023
A major domino has fallen in the Baltimore Ravens' quest to retain the services of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The team came to terms with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This move gives a jolt to the offensive talent on the roster, and Ravens fans are excited about the impact this could have with Jackson.
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
The biggest statement the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> have made so far for Lamar Jackson to stay in Baltimore.<br><br>Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to town.<br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>) <a href="https://t.co/xDvMUKHL3O">pic.twitter.com/xDvMUKHL3O</a>
Jackson notably requested a trade in March after the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 MVP. He is coming off of his weakest statistical season since his rookie campaign, but much of the blame has been placed on a lack of offensive weapons.
Jackson expressed frustration at the team's 2022 trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but OBJ has been a significant weapon for offenses in the past. He did not play in the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, but he was a huge factor in the Rams' run to that year's championship.
The Ravens finished 10-7 in 2022 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Jackson missed the final six games of the season with a PCL sprain.