Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ravens Contract Has Fans Praying Lamar Jackson Will Return

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A major domino has fallen in the Baltimore Ravens' quest to retain the services of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team came to terms with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This move gives a jolt to the offensive talent on the roster, and Ravens fans are excited about the impact this could have with Jackson.

Jackson notably requested a trade in March after the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the 2019 MVP. He is coming off of his weakest statistical season since his rookie campaign, but much of the blame has been placed on a lack of offensive weapons.

Jackson expressed frustration at the team's 2022 trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but OBJ has been a significant weapon for offenses in the past. He did not play in the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, but he was a huge factor in the Rams' run to that year's championship.

The Ravens finished 10-7 in 2022 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Jackson missed the final six games of the season with a PCL sprain.