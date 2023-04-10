X

    Masters Prize Money 2023: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    For yet another year, the Masters' total prize purse will break records when it's paid out on Sunday following the 2023 tournament.

    This year's purse of $18 million up $3 million from 2022's total purse, and champion Jon Rahm's take-home—$3.24 million—is also up from last year's mark of $2.7 million.

    The purse has jumped $6.5 million in all in the last two years as the Masters tries to keep up with the Joneses. It still offers the smallest purse of any PGA Tour event; the biggest in 2023, $25 million in The Players Championship, saw Scottie Scheffler take hom $4.5 million.

    After multiple weather delays at Augusta National this year—for a brief time, it was uncertain whether play would conclude on Sunday as scheduled—this year's tournament is in the books.

    But the weather wasn't the only notable development in Augusta this year. Phil Mickelson recorded his lowest score ever in a final round at the Masters, shooting 65 on Sunday. And unfortunately, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament Sunday morning, citing a reaggravation of plantar fasciitis.

    But, of course, the biggest news of the weekend was Rahm securing his first ever green jacket in his seventh Masters appearance. Four strokes down to 42-hole leader Brooks Koepka entering the third round on Sunday, which had been delayed for weather, Rahm put on a clinic, going on to win by four shots.

    Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second place.

    Let's take a look at how much Rahm, Mickelson and Koepka, along with the rest of the top 50, will take home following the 87th edition of the Masters.

    For players who tied--there were plenty at the top, not just at second--the prize money is split evenly among the tied golfers. So Mickelson and Koepka, for example, split the average of the second- and third-place payments, each taking home about $1.6 million.

    2023 Masters Total Payouts

    Win: $3.24 million

    2nd: $1.944 million

    3rd: $1.224 million

    4th: $864,000

    5th: $720,000

    6th: $648,000

    7th: $603,000

    8th: $558,000

    9th: $522,000

    10th: $486,000

    11th: $450,000

    12th: $414,000

    13th: $378,000

    14th: $342,000

    15th: $324,000

    16th: $306,000

    17th: $288,000

    18th: $270,000

    19th: $252,000

    20th: $234,000

    21st: $216,000

    22nd: $201,600

    23rd: $187,200

    24th: $172,800

    25th: $158,400

    26th: $144,000

    27th: $138,600

    28th: $133,200

    29th: $127,800

    30th: $122,400

    31st: $117,000

    32nd: $116,000

    33rd: $106,200

    34th: $101,700

    35th: $97,200

    36th: $92,700

    37th: $88,200

    38th: $84,600

    39th: $81,000

    40th: $77,400

    41st: $73,800

    42nd: $70,200

    43rd: $66,600

    44th: $63,000

    45th: $59,400

    46th: $55,800

    47th: 52,200

    48th: $49,320

    49th: 46,800

    50th: $45,360

    2023 Masters Final Leaderboard

    1st: Jon Rahm

    T-2nd: Brooks Koepka

    T-2nd: Phil Mickelson

    T-4th: Russell Henley

    T-4th: Patrick Reed

    T-4th: Jordan Spieth

    T-7th: Viktor Hovland

    T-7th: Cameron Young

    9th: Sahith Theegala

    T-10th: Xander Schauffele

    T-10th: Collin Morikawa

    T-10th: Matt Fitzpatrick

    T-10th: Scottie Scheffler

    Full results at Masters.com