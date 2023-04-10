Masters Prize Money 2023: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For yet another year, the Masters' total prize purse will break records when it's paid out on Sunday following the 2023 tournament.

This year's purse of $18 million up $3 million from 2022's total purse, and champion Jon Rahm's take-home—$3.24 million—is also up from last year's mark of $2.7 million.

The purse has jumped $6.5 million in all in the last two years as the Masters tries to keep up with the Joneses. It still offers the smallest purse of any PGA Tour event; the biggest in 2023, $25 million in The Players Championship, saw Scottie Scheffler take hom $4.5 million.

After multiple weather delays at Augusta National this year—for a brief time, it was uncertain whether play would conclude on Sunday as scheduled—this year's tournament is in the books.

But the weather wasn't the only notable development in Augusta this year. Phil Mickelson recorded his lowest score ever in a final round at the Masters, shooting 65 on Sunday. And unfortunately, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament Sunday morning, citing a reaggravation of plantar fasciitis.

But, of course, the biggest news of the weekend was Rahm securing his first ever green jacket in his seventh Masters appearance. Four strokes down to 42-hole leader Brooks Koepka entering the third round on Sunday, which had been delayed for weather, Rahm put on a clinic, going on to win by four shots.

Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second place.

Let's take a look at how much Rahm, Mickelson and Koepka, along with the rest of the top 50, will take home following the 87th edition of the Masters.

For players who tied--there were plenty at the top, not just at second--the prize money is split evenly among the tied golfers. So Mickelson and Koepka, for example, split the average of the second- and third-place payments, each taking home about $1.6 million.

2023 Masters Total Payouts

Win: $3.24 million

2nd: $1.944 million

3rd: $1.224 million

4th: $864,000

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000

10th: $486,000

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000

21st: $216,000

22nd: $201,600

23rd: $187,200

24th: $172,800

25th: $158,400

26th: $144,000

27th: $138,600

28th: $133,200

29th: $127,800

30th: $122,400

31st: $117,000

32nd: $116,000

33rd: $106,200

34th: $101,700

35th: $97,200

36th: $92,700

37th: $88,200

38th: $84,600

39th: $81,000

40th: $77,400

41st: $73,800

42nd: $70,200

43rd: $66,600

44th: $63,000

45th: $59,400

46th: $55,800

47th: 52,200

48th: $49,320

49th: 46,800

50th: $45,360

2023 Masters Final Leaderboard

1st: Jon Rahm

T-2nd: Brooks Koepka

T-2nd: Phil Mickelson

T-4th: Russell Henley

T-4th: Patrick Reed

T-4th: Jordan Spieth

T-7th: Viktor Hovland

T-7th: Cameron Young

9th: Sahith Theegala

T-10th: Xander Schauffele

T-10th: Collin Morikawa

T-10th: Matt Fitzpatrick

T-10th: Scottie Scheffler

Full results at Masters.com