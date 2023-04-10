Masters Prize Money 2023: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Masters Prize Money 2023: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and PayoutsApril 10, 2023
For yet another year, the Masters' total prize purse will break records when it's paid out on Sunday following the 2023 tournament.
This year's purse of $18 million up $3 million from 2022's total purse, and champion Jon Rahm's take-home—$3.24 million—is also up from last year's mark of $2.7 million.
The purse has jumped $6.5 million in all in the last two years as the Masters tries to keep up with the Joneses. It still offers the smallest purse of any PGA Tour event; the biggest in 2023, $25 million in The Players Championship, saw Scottie Scheffler take hom $4.5 million.
After multiple weather delays at Augusta National this year—for a brief time, it was uncertain whether play would conclude on Sunday as scheduled—this year's tournament is in the books.
But the weather wasn't the only notable development in Augusta this year. Phil Mickelson recorded his lowest score ever in a final round at the Masters, shooting 65 on Sunday. And unfortunately, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament Sunday morning, citing a reaggravation of plantar fasciitis.
But, of course, the biggest news of the weekend was Rahm securing his first ever green jacket in his seventh Masters appearance. Four strokes down to 42-hole leader Brooks Koepka entering the third round on Sunday, which had been delayed for weather, Rahm put on a clinic, going on to win by four shots.
Phil Mickelson and Koepka tied for second place.
Let's take a look at how much Rahm, Mickelson and Koepka, along with the rest of the top 50, will take home following the 87th edition of the Masters.
For players who tied--there were plenty at the top, not just at second--the prize money is split evenly among the tied golfers. So Mickelson and Koepka, for example, split the average of the second- and third-place payments, each taking home about $1.6 million.
2023 Masters Total Payouts
Win: $3.24 million
2nd: $1.944 million
3rd: $1.224 million
4th: $864,000
5th: $720,000
6th: $648,000
7th: $603,000
8th: $558,000
9th: $522,000
10th: $486,000
11th: $450,000
12th: $414,000
13th: $378,000
14th: $342,000
15th: $324,000
16th: $306,000
17th: $288,000
18th: $270,000
19th: $252,000
20th: $234,000
21st: $216,000
22nd: $201,600
23rd: $187,200
24th: $172,800
25th: $158,400
26th: $144,000
27th: $138,600
28th: $133,200
29th: $127,800
30th: $122,400
31st: $117,000
32nd: $116,000
33rd: $106,200
34th: $101,700
35th: $97,200
36th: $92,700
37th: $88,200
38th: $84,600
39th: $81,000
40th: $77,400
41st: $73,800
42nd: $70,200
43rd: $66,600
44th: $63,000
45th: $59,400
46th: $55,800
47th: 52,200
48th: $49,320
49th: 46,800
50th: $45,360
2023 Masters Final Leaderboard
1st: Jon Rahm
T-2nd: Brooks Koepka
T-2nd: Phil Mickelson
T-4th: Russell Henley
T-4th: Patrick Reed
T-4th: Jordan Spieth
T-7th: Viktor Hovland
T-7th: Cameron Young
9th: Sahith Theegala
T-10th: Xander Schauffele
T-10th: Collin Morikawa
T-10th: Matt Fitzpatrick
T-10th: Scottie Scheffler
Full results at Masters.com