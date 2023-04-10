2023 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Predictions

1 of 4

Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Prediction: Benfica to advance

Benfica recently lost their first game since February against rivals Porto, a team Inter beat 1-0 on aggregate to knock them out of this season's Champions League in the last round.

While Inter were dominant against 10 men in the first leg against Porto, they survived an onslaught away in Portugal—a game that will give Benfica supporters great hope. Let's not forget Benfica has been excellent in the competition this season, topping a group that included PSG and Juventus without losing a game.

Benfica's 7-1 aggregate rout of Club Brugge in the Round of 16 made it very clear that Roger Schmidt's side should not be taken lightly. This is a proper team unit, with quality across the pitch that can win the tie in an instant.

Inter have their hands full against Gonçalo Ramos and Rafa Silva, sure, but they need to shut down João Mário's ability to dictate and Alex Grimaldo's desire to stretch play from full-back. They need to also do this while maintaining an attacking threat that has been lacking in recent weeks.

Inter are without a win in six, having suffered defeats against Bologna, Spezia, Juventus and Fiorentina since beating Porto in the first leg. They've scored just three goals in that time. They will always feel the weight of expectation more than most; such is the size and history of the club. Benfica's freedom and cutting style should prove too much across two legs.