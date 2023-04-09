UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya, Gilbert Burns Wins Headline Main Event Card

0 of 5

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Israel Adesanya took out three fights worth of frustration on Alex Pereira with two right hands to earn a second-round TKO victory in the main event at UFC 287 on Saturday.

After losing two kickboxing matches and a UFC fight against Pereira, Adesanya finally got the upper hand. Pereira had Adesanya up against the cage and was throwing a barrage of strikes when The Last Stylebender reared back and landed a massive right hand floored by another right hand that ended the fight.

It was a picturesque knockout and a pinnacle moment in a storied career for Adesanya.

Pereira handed Adesanya his first loss in the middleweight division at UFC 281. He took home the belt and cast serious doubt that Adesanya could overcome his rivalry with Poatan.

He answered those questions emphatically with the knockout victory.

It was a legendary ending to an exciting night of fights that included Jorge Masvidal's last bout, a stunning upset to open up the main card and the return of Kevin Holland.