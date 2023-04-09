4-Star QB Air Noland Commits to Ohio State over Alabama, Clemson, Miami

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Air Noland, a 4-star quarterback from Georgia, committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday over his other finalists, including Alabama, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com.

"Of course they have a great coaching staff," Noland said. "[Head coach Ryan] Day, [quarterbacks coach Corey] Dennis and [offensive coordinator Brian] Hartline are the three-headed snake. But what stood out to me was was the way they prepare their quarterbacks on and off the field, regardless of if he's reading a coverage or a business opportunity off the field."

