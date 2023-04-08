Masters 2023 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The Masters is set to continue Sunday after play had to be suspended for the remainder of Saturday because of inclement weather.

The tournament announced that the third round would resume at 8:30 a.m. ET, with CBS beginning television coverage at that time, while the fourth round would commence at 12:30 p.m. ET, with CBS providing television coverage between 2-7 p.m. ET.

The Masters also noted that pairings would be split between starting at the first hole and the 10th hole to expedite the overall playing time.

As for the actual pairings themselves, the third round will resume with its current pairings, while final-round pairings will be announced once the third round concludes.

Brooks Koepka remains the safest bet to win the tournament, leading the field by four strokes when play was suspended at 13 under for the tournament. He was shooting one under through six holes during Saturday's third round.

Koepka has never won at this event, so history isn't on his side. But don't be surprised when he ends that trend and wins the Masters, much to the chagrin of the PGA Tour loyalists who weren't happy when players like Koepka defected to Saudi-backed sportswashing operation LIV Golf.

"I'm not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we've got left," he told reporters. "It's part of the deal. I'm pretty sure I'll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don't think anybody should have a problem with that."

At this point, only Jon Rahm appears to be in position to potentially catch him, though much can change over 30 holes. Rahm is currently nine under for the tournament, while Sam Bennett is six under and four players (Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa) all sit at five under.

One player who isn't going to finish anywhere close to the leaders is Tiger Woods, who went from making the cut to shooting six over par through just seven holes on Saturday, dropping him to nine over for the tournament.

Nonetheless, Woods tied a record by making his 23rd consecutive cut at the tournament, joining Fred Couples and Gary Player.

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," he told reporters. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it."

Play was also delayed Friday because of rainy, cold conditions, though the second round was ultimately able to be concluded Saturday morning. The tournament then moved to trios off the tee for Saturday, another effort to expedite play given the unique circumstances.

But the weather won in the end, setting up a potentially busy and dramatic day of golf Sunday.