WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Tops Reigns, All Stars in WrestleMania 39 Merchandise Sales

Cody Rhodes fell short against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last weekend, but he was still a big winner on the financial front.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Rhodes sold more merchandise during WrestleMania week than any other Superstar on the roster.

WrestleMania 39 was a two-night affair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but WWE and its Superstars were in the Los Angeles area for much of the week, as other events such as SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver and Raw were also held in the region.

Additionally, the WWE Superstore was set up throughout the week, allowing fans to purchase WrestleMania-themed merchandise and items featuring their favorite Superstars.

Perhaps no WWE wrestler was more over with the crowd at WrestleMania than Rhodes, who earned the opportunity to challenge Reigns for the world title in the main event by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

After failing to reach the top of WWE during his first stint with the company, Rhodes left for several years and played a pivotal role in the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

He shockingly returned to WWE last year as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and, although he missed significant time with a torn pectoral muscle, he was as popular as ever when he returned in January for the Rumble.

Fans called for The American Nightmare to "finish the story" by winning the one major title his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, never did, but he was robbed of his big moment.

A well-placed Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa allowed Reigns to hit Rhodes with a decisive spear, leaving the WWE Universe in a state of shock.

WWE has faced a great deal of criticism on social media for not booking Rhodes to win, but it does seem as though the company still has huge plans for him.

He was viciously attacked by Brock Lesnar on Monday night's episode of Raw, which suggests Rhodes will have to go through The Beast Incarnate before getting another shot at Reigns.

