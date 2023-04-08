X

    Jake Paul Says He'll Fight in MMA, Make PFL Debut in Late 2023 or Early 2024

    Doric SamApril 8, 2023

    FILE - Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jake Paul’s unorthodox career in boxing might just be about to get serious. The YouTube megastar influencer-turned-prizefighter will be coming up against a recognized professional boxer for the first time Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
    Jake Paul announced in January that he planned to make a jump to MMA after signing a multiyear deal with the Professional Fighters League. Now, it sounds like there's an official timetable for his debut.

    Paul told ESPN's Sean O'Connell:

    "It's looking like end of 2023, maybe beginning 2024. But I'm really excited. ... I've been training jiu jitsu a little bit and getting back to my wrestling roots, I grew up wrestling in Ohio, Division I, have that background. I really just have to focus on learning the kicks, so I need about a year or so, and then I'm gonna be ready."

    Paul is coming off the first loss of his boxing career in February when he dropped a split decision to longtime rival Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old said he's still evaluating things pertaining to his next boxing fight, but he's also looking to make a splash in the MMA world.

    "Hopefully we could lock down a big name, because I want to challenge myself. People think I'm crazy, which I am, but I like doing things differently," Paul said. "And since the beginning of this whole 'influencer boxing' thing, I've always said that I wanted to do MMA, so for me, I'm excited to do it and to be doing it with the PFL."

