WWE Rumors: Logan Paul Signed New Contract After Deal Expired at WrestleMania 39

In the wake of his strong performance against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 last weekend, Logan Paul has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), it is believed that Paul has a new deal in place.

Speaking last week on his Impaulsive podcast (beginning at the 28:30 mark), Paul raised doubts about his WWE future by revealing his contract was up: "My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. ... A good rookie year."

In June 2022, ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported that Paul had signed a "multi-event deal" with WWE, but an exact timeframe for the contract was not given.

The social media star made his in-ring debut last April at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He then faced The Miz at SummerSlam and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, before competing in the men's Royal Rumble match.

WrestleMania 39 marked Paul's fifth career match and only his third one-on-one bout, but he once again looked like a seasoned veteran and played a big role in putting on one of the best matches of the entire event.

Paul also excited the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with a unique entrance that saw him zip-line down to the stage.

While Rollins was victorious in the match, Paul proved once again that he belongs in WWE, and that he is capable of performing on the biggest stages in pro wrestling and sports entertainment.

Paul isn't likely to ever be a full-time wrestler due to his many outside commitments, but bringing him in for big matches and big events every few months could still be quite valuable for WWE.

Several major events are on the horizon during the spring and summer, including King and Queen of the Ring, Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, and WWE would benefit from having Paul available for any of those shows.

