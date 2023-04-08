Jets GM Joe Douglas Says Aaron Rodgers is 'Gonna Be Here' amid Trade Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Jets general manager Joe Douglas says Aaron Rodgers is headed to New York.

At an event with WFAN Sports Radio on Friday, Douglas was asked if the star Green Bay Packers quarterback is coming to the Jets.

"He's gonna be here," Douglas responded.

Earlier in the day, Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard posted a photo of an offseason workout with Rodgers on Instagram.

Rodgers played for the Packers for 18 seasons and led them to a Super Bowl championship at the conclusion of the 2010 campaign. Last month on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said his "intention" is to play for the Jets next season.

"I haven't been holding anything up at this point," Rodgers continued. "It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in."

Rodgers' appearance on the show came days after Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed the team had given the Jets permission to speak with their star quarterback and would grant a trade request if Rodgers asked to go to New York.

One month later, the deal "remains pretty much done" except for hammering out the deals of draft compensation considerations, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out," Fowler said Friday on SportsCenter. "But I'm told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick. That's not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade."

On Thursday, the Jets signed Tim Boyle, who backed up Rodgers for two seasons in Green Bay, to a one-year contract. In 2021, Rodgers told reporters that Boyle was a "special guy" with a "big-time arm."

Douglas' statement to the raucous crowd Friday is the latest reassurance that the Jets are planning to build their 2023 squad around the veteran quarterback.