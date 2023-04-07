Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets, Packers Could Complete Deal During 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets' lengthy trade discussions involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be resolved on Day 1 of the NFL draft, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, who also noted that it doesn't appear New York will part with its first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in the trade.

"A lot of this deal, I'm told, remains pretty much done," Fowler said.

"They're close, just they have some of those draft compensation considerations that they have to shake out. Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out. But I'm told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick. That's not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade."

Rodgers appeared on the March 15 edition of the Pat McAfee Show and stated his intention to play for the Jets after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports previously reported the Jets and Packers are on the same page for most of the trade parameters. Of note, the Jets would send a pair of second-rounders (2023 and 2024) to the Packers, although the latter pick could be bumped to the first-rounder if Gang Green gets some "achievable" performance escalators.

However, it appears the Jets want some protection if Rodgers decides against playing past 2023, and that would come in the form of 2025 draft compensation.

"It boils down to the Packers wanting 'straight shot' draft picks without qualifiers, while the Jets want such high level of compensation to be based on 2023 team performance and Rodgers also playing for New York in 2024," Robinson wrote.

For their part, Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have both publicly expressed confidence that a deal will get done.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that the team had to move on after attempts to communicate with Rodgers about the future did not come to fruition, and he also said both sides are committed to getting a trade done eventually.

For now, Rodgers remains a Packer as New York and Green Bay continue negotiations.