Where Does Roman Reigns Rank Among WWE's All-Time Greats After WrestleMania 39?

There has not been a Superstar in WWE to hold its world championship as long as Reigns has since Hulk Hogan's four-year run (1984-88).

The Tribal Chief has reigned as Universal champion and undisputed top star in the company for just shy of 1,000 days. He will break Pedro Morales' record of 1,027 days, for sure, and will have the opportunity to surpass Bruno Sammartino's second run with the title (1,237 days) in January of 2024.

The idea that a Superstar in today's modern age of wrestling could conceivably hold the title, and the audience's attention, as Reigns has was once thought to be a pipe dream. Attention spans were too short, audiences grew too bored too quickly with the same guy on top.

Look at the Attitude Era for evidence of that.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania X-Seven from The Rock and held it for 175 days. That was the longest run of any world champion during that entire four-year stretch.

It was not until the Ruthless Aggression Era that John Cena held the title for a year, beginning in September 2006. CM Punk would replicate that feat six years later, but it was still more of an anomaly than a trend.

While there have been others since who have enjoyed lengthy title reigns, none have utterly dominated the sport, or headlines, like Reigns. The Head of the Table has been entrusted by WWE officials, regardless of the regime, to carry the company as the guy at the top, and he has done so with unparalleled modern success.

That he has been able to evolve his character and tell his story enough that fans continue to tune in and flock to shows to see him headline is a testament to his performance. More on that in a moment.

History will certainly tell Reigns' story when he is gone, but strictly from the perspective of his run as champion, its length and where it stands among the greats, there is no denying that it is of great significance and puts him alongside the most iconic stars to ever lace a pair of boots.