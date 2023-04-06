Masters 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

Masters 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard ScoresApril 6, 2023
Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm formed an unlikely trio at the top of the Masters leaderboard on Thursday.
Rahm was expected to be in this position, or least near it, as one of the three favorites entering the season's first major.
Hovland entered Augusta National Golf Club without a round in the 60s in his three previous trips.
Koepka has major titles to his name, but he came into Augusta with some question marks about his form after he did not finish inside the top 50 at any of last season's majors.
Most of the focus going into Friday's second round will be on the players on the front page of the leaderboard, but there is one key name missing.
Rory McIlroy continued his run of dreadful starts at the Masters and he already has seven shots to make up on the leaders.
Viktor Hovland Has Breakthrough Round at Augusta
Hovland's overall record at Augusta did not suggest that he would be anywhere close to the lead this weekend.
All 12 of the Norwegian's previous rounds on the course were in the 70s and his highest finish is a tie for 21st from 2021.
Everything finally clicked for the 25-year-old at Augusta on Thursday, as he sped up the leaderboard.
Hovland's start was accelerated by an eagle on the par-five second hole. He produced four birdies after that on the front nine.
Hovland went on to birdie the 11th and 13th holes and he did not give any shots back to the course.
The breakthrough round placed Hovland in a terrific position to go after his first major title. He finished inside the top 10 at one major, and that did occur at the last one played at the 2022 British Open.
Hovland has to string together three more solid rounds to fend off his fellow co-leaders Rahm and Koepka, as well as Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who are among the players two and three shots back.
Brooks Koepka Appears to Be Back
The old dominant major-winning version of Koepka appeared for the first time in over a year on Thursday.
Koepka dealt with injuries last season that kept him from looking like a four-time major champion at any of the season's biggest events.
A hint of Koepka's return to form appeared last week, when he won the LIV Golf event in Orlando, but no one was sure how the victory in a 54-hole tournament would affect him in a major.
Koepka impressed with a four-under 32 on the front nine and he showed some nice bounce-back skills on the back nine to get into the tie with Hovland and Rahm.
Koepka bogeyed the par-five 13th hole, and that could have caused him to lose focus in the round and stay a few shots back.
He rebounded with three birdies and two pars over his last five holes to announce that he will be in contention for his first green jacket.
Koepka finished in a tie for 11th or better in three Masters appearances from 2017-20, when he was at the peak of his powers. He missed the cut at the last two Masters.
This version of Koepka is expected to go up on the leaderboard, and do not be surprised if he uses the struggles from the last two years at Augusta as motivation to come away with first place on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy Can't Escape First Round Woes
McIlroy is once again playing catch-up at Augusta.
The four-time major winner battled to card an even-par 72 while other marquee golfers rolled in multiple birdies with ease and did not give any shots back.
McIlroy's round included three bogeys and a double bogey on the seventh hole. He followed three of his five birdies with bogeys on the next hole.
The inconsistent round added to the list of frustrating first-round performances at Augusta from the Northern Irishman.
McIlroy started last year's event with consecutive 73s. He was forced to scramble on Sunday to surge into second place.
All of McIlroy's last five first-round scores have been 72 or worse. In fact, Thursday's score was the best of the lot, but it still is not good enough to win a major.
To McIlroy's credit, he pulled out two top-five finishes in the last four years despite the poor starts.
However, a recovery over the next three rounds will be a much different task for McIlroy compared to previous years because of the expected weather conditions.
Scattered thunderstorms on Friday and morning showers on Saturday are in the forecast, per the Weather Channel, and it may be difficult for McIlroy to gain ground in poor weather.
Thursday was the day for golfers to take advantage of the course and post low scores. McIlroy failed to do that and now faces a tough climb to the top.