Masters 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm formed an unlikely trio at the top of the Masters leaderboard on Thursday.

Rahm was expected to be in this position, or least near it, as one of the three favorites entering the season's first major.

Hovland entered Augusta National Golf Club without a round in the 60s in his three previous trips.

Koepka has major titles to his name, but he came into Augusta with some question marks about his form after he did not finish inside the top 50 at any of last season's majors.

Most of the focus going into Friday's second round will be on the players on the front page of the leaderboard, but there is one key name missing.

Rory McIlroy continued his run of dreadful starts at the Masters and he already has seven shots to make up on the leaders.