Masters Cut Line 2023: Latest Projections After Thursday's Leaderboard Analysis

There are storylines everywhere you look at this year's Masters.

From the star power of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler to the presence of the LIV golfers in the field to the legendary Tiger Woods participating in his first tournament since February, it is shaping up to be a memorable championship at Augusta National Golf Club.

But now attention turns to the looming cut line with the first round in the books.

While many PGA Tour events trim the field to the top 65 and ties after the first two rounds, the Masters takes a different approach. The field is cut to the top 50 and ties before Saturday, which puts a number of marquee names in danger heading into Friday.

The cut line is hovering around one or two over after the first round.

Golfers who shot a one-over 73 are tied for 45th place, while those who are at two over with rounds of 74 are tied for 54th place. Woods is included in that latter group, meaning he has an opportunity to qualify for the weekend with a solid second round.

The projection, though, is the cut line will drop back closer to three over.

After all, rain is projected to arrive in Augusta, Georgia, for the remaining days of the tournament, which could bring difficult conditions, delays and increased wind. ESPN's broadcast stressed how important it was to shoot a low score Thursday before the weather arrives.

Much of the focus will naturally be on Woods.

It was an up-and-down round for the 15-time major winner, but the fact he has a decent chance to make the cut is a testament to his ability to fight through early adversity after three bogeys in the first seven holes. Things turned around with a birdie on the eighth, and he notched two birdies to two bogeys on the back nine.

The 47-year-old is no longer a singular dominant force who was the automatic favorite at any tournament he played like he was in his prime, but he isn't that far removed from his 2019 green jacket at the Masters and will be appointment viewing all weekend if he can make the cut.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau (+2), Sergio Garcia (+2) and Sahith Theegala (+1) are among the notable names who will be battling the cut line in Friday's second round.

And they are all looking up at the trio of Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka after the leaders shot a seven-under 65 in a brilliant opening-round performance.