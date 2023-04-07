Masters 2023: Updated Predictions for Top Prize Money

Masters 2023: Updated Predictions for Top Prize MoneyApril 7, 2023
The 87th edition of the Masters got off to a thrilling start on Thursday. While not everyone in the field fared well, some extremely low scores top the leaderboard.
After the opening round, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koekpa are in a three-way tie at 7 under par, and Cameron Young and Jason Day are two shots behind the leading trio. While it's still early in the tournament, there's already a lot of ground to cover for golfers like Rory McIlroy (even) and Tiger Woods (+2).
With Day 1 done, let's dive into the updated Vegas odds, recap the day's action, and make a few predictions.
Day 2 is scheduled to open with a 7:30 a.m. tee time, and the full leaderboard can be found at the official Masters website.
The 87th Edition of the Masters
- Friday, April 7: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
- Saturday, April 8: 3-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- Sunday, April 9: 2-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
When: April 6-9
Where: Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia
Prize Pool: $15 million ($2.7 million to the winner)
Remaining TV Schedule and Live Stream
*Live stream also available on Masters.com and the Masters App
Updated Vegas Favorites
Jon Rahm 33-10
Scottie Scheffler 9-2
Brooks Koepka 7-1
Viktor Hovland 9-1
Jason Day 9-1
Jordan Spieth 16-1
Cameron Young 16-1
Rory McIlroy 18-1
Xander Schauffele 20-1
Tony Finau 20-1
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Day 1 Recap
Day 1 was full of surprises, Hovland among them.
The 25-year-old has never missed the cut in his three previous appearances at Augusta National—his first coming as an amateur in 2019—but he has never finished higher than a tie for 21st place.
One of this year's amateurs, Sam Bennett, has also surprised. No amateur has won the Masters, but the 23-year-old shot an impressive 68 to open the tournament and is tied with the likes of Adam Scott and reigning champ Scottie Scheffler at four under entering Day 2.
Rahm got off to a rough start with a four-putt double-bogey, but he stormed back to shoot a 65 and earn a share of the lead.
"If you're going to make a double or four-putt, it might as well be the first hole—71 holes to make it up," Rahm told reporters.
According to ESPN, the Spaniard's score is the lowest in Masters history for a player opening with a double-bogey.
Koepka—one of several LIV Golf pros in the field—also has a share of the lead, though his round didn't come without a bit of controversy.
On Hole 15, cameras appeared to catch his caddie, Ricky Elliott, advising Gary Woodland's caddie, Brennan Little, on club selection. That would be a rules violation and a two-stroke penalty, though the rules committee ultimately decided there was no infraction.
While Scheffler isn't in the lead, the reigning champ isn't far off and has a great opportunity to successfully defend his title in the coming days.
McIlroy, meanwhile, has fallen behind a bit in his quest for a career grand slam. The Masters is the only major that has eluded the 33-year-old, and it could do so once again without a spectacular weekend.
"It felt like a bit of a scramble all day to be honest. I missed a couple of tee shots left and sorta paid the price for that on 7 and 17," he said. "...But, you know, salvaged an even par round and [it's a] quick turnaround overnight and we'll get back at it tomorrow."
The Northern Irishman's first challenge will be avoiding the cut, something he failed to do last month at the Players Championship.
Predictions
Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, which could change the dynamic quite a bit. Limiting mistakes could become more important than shooting for a low score, especially late on Day 2.
The Masters @TheMasters
Due to potential inclement weather on Friday, all starting times will be moved up 30 minutes. The first starting time will be at 7:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Ticket gates will open at 7 a.m., as previously scheduled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a>
The weather isn't expected to be any better on Saturday, for those that make the cut.
"Unfortunately, there's no mincing words. The weather Saturday looks about as awful as you can get in early April in Georgia," Jonathan Erdman of The Weather Channel wrote on Thursday.
Naturally, this could give an edge to Hovland, Koepka, Rahm and those with a bit of a cushion near the top. It would be a mild surprise if any of the three fell out of the top 10 by the tournament's end.
However, it's starting to feel like Scheffler could pull off the (nearly) impossible. There hasn't been a back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2001 and 2002.
Scheffler is playing extremely well, though, and has the benefit of an early tee time (10 a.m.) on Friday.
Koepka also has a morning start (8:18 a.m.), but both Hovland and Rahm will tee off in the afternoon, which is when weather could create real challenges on the course.
Don't be surprised if Scheffler catches the clubhouse leaders by Friday evening. He's as hot as anyone right now—having won both the Players and the Phoenix Open this year—and if he can get on top, he can stay there, inclement weather or not.
As for Bennett, the amateur who is tied with the champ? Expect his strong play to continue and end in a surprising top-10 finish.
Prize-Money Predictions
1. Scottie Scheffler: $2.7 million
2. Jon Rahm: $1.62 million
3. Brooks Koepka: $1.02 million
