Masters 2023: Updated Predictions for Top Prize Money

David Cannon/Getty Images

Day 1 was full of surprises, Hovland among them.

The 25-year-old has never missed the cut in his three previous appearances at Augusta National—his first coming as an amateur in 2019—but he has never finished higher than a tie for 21st place.

One of this year's amateurs, Sam Bennett, has also surprised. No amateur has won the Masters, but the 23-year-old shot an impressive 68 to open the tournament and is tied with the likes of Adam Scott and reigning champ Scottie Scheffler at four under entering Day 2.

Rahm got off to a rough start with a four-putt double-bogey, but he stormed back to shoot a 65 and earn a share of the lead.

"If you're going to make a double or four-putt, it might as well be the first hole—71 holes to make it up," Rahm told reporters.



According to ESPN, the Spaniard's score is the lowest in Masters history for a player opening with a double-bogey.

Koepka—one of several LIV Golf pros in the field—also has a share of the lead, though his round didn't come without a bit of controversy.

On Hole 15, cameras appeared to catch his caddie, Ricky Elliott, advising Gary Woodland's caddie, Brennan Little, on club selection. That would be a rules violation and a two-stroke penalty, though the rules committee ultimately decided there was no infraction.

While Scheffler isn't in the lead, the reigning champ isn't far off and has a great opportunity to successfully defend his title in the coming days.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has fallen behind a bit in his quest for a career grand slam. The Masters is the only major that has eluded the 33-year-old, and it could do so once again without a spectacular weekend.

"It felt like a bit of a scramble all day to be honest. I missed a couple of tee shots left and sorta paid the price for that on 7 and 17," he said. "...But, you know, salvaged an even par round and [it's a] quick turnaround overnight and we'll get back at it tomorrow."

The Northern Irishman's first challenge will be avoiding the cut, something he failed to do last month at the Players Championship.

