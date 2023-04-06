X

    Rory McIlroy Excites Golf Fans After 'Incredible' Live Interview at Masters 2023

    Doric SamApril 6, 2023

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    During the opening round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy did something that hasn't been seen before.

    While making his way through the par-four ninth hole, McIlroy conducted an interview with the commentary team and discussed his approach as he walked the course at Augusta National:

    Golf on CBS ⛳ @GolfonCBS

    Mic'd up at the Masters 🎤<a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> talks through his approach shot on No. 9 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cM6wuv1jr">pic.twitter.com/7cM6wuv1jr</a>

    Fans on Twitter were surprised and riveted by McIlroy's poise while answering questions through a high-pressure situation:

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Rory breaking down what kind of shot he's going to hit on a hole LIVE ON THE BROADCAST DURING THE MASTERS WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW AND CAN I HAVE IT FROM EVERY PLAYER IN THE FIELD

    Kelly Somers @KellySomers

    Rory McIlroy making Masters history speaking to CBS (and the world) on the green. Incredible insight and tv 😮

    Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg

    Whoa. Rory doing a Walk and Talk at the Masters. <br><br>A little surreal?

    Dan Cancian @dan_cancian

    This conversation with Rory is absolutely tremendous TV.

    Dave Sims @TheDaveSimsShow

    Rory doing an on-course interview was really cool! Lotsa folks thinking outside the box. Kudos!

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    MIC'd up Rory at the Masters? Yes, please.

    RJ Choppy @rjchoppy

    Man the Rory mic'd up on 9 was fantastic. I loved that insight into the game

    Ben Smith @bensmith_95

    Live interviews during rounds need to be a regular thing! Loved that from Rory 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a>

    Rob Threadgold @RobTThreadgold

    Hearing from Rory live on the course was amazing - revolutionary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Masters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Masters</a>

    Ed @edblack106

    That live Rory interview on the 9th was brilliant to watch.

    Harry McCann @TheHarryMcC

    Fascinating to hear and see Rory McIlroy do an on-course, mid-round live interview at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <br><br>Cool, calm and collected, despite the fact he is competing as a favourite at the biggest golf tournament of the year.

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    When Rory started talking live during his round on the Masters broadcast. <a href="https://t.co/zdCWxR5n3L">pic.twitter.com/zdCWxR5n3L</a>

    Sean Zak @Sean_Zak

    Rory McIlroy two months ago: "It would take a little bit of convincing for me [to wear a mic during a round] but I'd certainly be open to it."<br><br>Rory McIlroy on Thursday of the only major he's never won: LEEROOYYYY JENNNNKINNNNNS <a href="https://t.co/1owUEGzFTn">pic.twitter.com/1owUEGzFTn</a>

    Conor Moore @ConorSketches

    I get pissed off when people talk to me when I'm WATCHING the Masters… can't imagine what I'd be like playin! FairPlay to Rory… that was different 👏🏻

    The Northern Irishman would up making par on the hole, continuing his bounce-back from a double bogey on No. 7. He sank birdies on the eighth and 10th holes, putting him at even par through 10 holes.

    Max Homa followed it up by doing his own interview with the ESPN broadcast, also getting high praise:

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    The Max Homa in-round interview during The Masters, along with Rory's earlier, has been a terrific addition, and probably the best thing about the coverage so far.

    Shane Bacon @shanebacon

    A huge, huge, huge shoutout to Rory and Max for doing these walk-and-talks ... it would be very easy to say no, especially when you aren't playing anywhere close to what you expected, yet you still give us this incredible insight.<br><br>Very cool that they've bought into this.

    Rory McIlroy Excites Golf Fans After 'Incredible' Live Interview at Masters 2023
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    AdubZzy @adubjwil

    Really digging the live feed with Max Homa.. cool to hear the insight from the caddie

    PeteOnSports @PeteMedhurst

    Good stuff from Max Homa doing the on course interview

    The positive reaction could make this an exciting trend at one of the biggest events of the year.