Rory McIlroy Excites Golf Fans After 'Incredible' Live Interview at Masters 2023

Rory McIlroy Excites Golf Fans After 'Incredible' Live Interview at Masters 2023April 6, 2023
During the opening round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy did something that hasn't been seen before.
While making his way through the par-four ninth hole, McIlroy conducted an interview with the commentary team and discussed his approach as he walked the course at Augusta National:
Mic'd up at the Masters 🎤<a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> talks through his approach shot on No. 9 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cM6wuv1jr">pic.twitter.com/7cM6wuv1jr</a>
Fans on Twitter were surprised and riveted by McIlroy's poise while answering questions through a high-pressure situation:
Fascinating to hear and see Rory McIlroy do an on-course, mid-round live interview at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/themasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#themasters</a> <br><br>Cool, calm and collected, despite the fact he is competing as a favourite at the biggest golf tournament of the year.
Rory McIlroy two months ago: "It would take a little bit of convincing for me [to wear a mic during a round] but I'd certainly be open to it."<br><br>Rory McIlroy on Thursday of the only major he's never won: LEEROOYYYY JENNNNKINNNNNS <a href="https://t.co/1owUEGzFTn">pic.twitter.com/1owUEGzFTn</a>
The Northern Irishman would up making par on the hole, continuing his bounce-back from a double bogey on No. 7. He sank birdies on the eighth and 10th holes, putting him at even par through 10 holes.
Max Homa followed it up by doing his own interview with the ESPN broadcast, also getting high praise:
A huge, huge, huge shoutout to Rory and Max for doing these walk-and-talks ... it would be very easy to say no, especially when you aren't playing anywhere close to what you expected, yet you still give us this incredible insight.<br><br>Very cool that they've bought into this.
The positive reaction could make this an exciting trend at one of the biggest events of the year.