Rory McIlroy Excites Golf Fans After 'Incredible' Live Interview at Masters 2023

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During the opening round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy did something that hasn't been seen before.

While making his way through the par-four ninth hole, McIlroy conducted an interview with the commentary team and discussed his approach as he walked the course at Augusta National:

Fans on Twitter were surprised and riveted by McIlroy's poise while answering questions through a high-pressure situation:

The Northern Irishman would up making par on the hole, continuing his bounce-back from a double bogey on No. 7. He sank birdies on the eighth and 10th holes, putting him at even par through 10 holes.

Max Homa followed it up by doing his own interview with the ESPN broadcast, also getting high praise:

The positive reaction could make this an exciting trend at one of the biggest events of the year.