Report: Dwight Powell, Mavericks Agree to New 3-Year, $12M Contract in Free Agency

Dwight Powell is staying in Dallas.

The Mavericks big man agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the team on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Powell, 31, has spent nearly his entire NBA career with the Mavericks outside of a five-game stint with the Boston Celtics during his 2014-15 rookie season and has been a regular starter for the team over the past two campaigns, starting 71 games in the 2021-22 season and 64 this past year.

He doesn't put up much in the way of counting stats, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in the 2022-23 season. But with 82 games played in the 2021-22 season and 76 appearances this past year, the Mavericks have been able to count on him down on the block.

Even with the offseason addition of Christian Wood, the Mavericks still relied on Powell for the majority of the season as the starter, though Wood was far better statistically (16.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG).

Obviously, the Mavericks came into the offseason with far bigger priorities than keeping Powell. Namely, convincing Kyrie Irving to commit to Dallas over the long term and partner with Luka Dončić was the main goal for Dallas after the team shockingly failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament last season.

But Powell has developed familiarity with head coach Jason Kidd and Dončić, so keeping him made sense for the Mavericks.