WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 6

Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens headlined Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, just six days after dethroning The Usos and assuming the top spot in the tag team division.

Zayn capped off a celebratory night with a one-on-one showdown with Jey Uso, the latest in one of the most captivating rivalries in wrestling.

Did The Right Hand Man avenge him and his brother's loss on the grand stage or did Zayn continue a momentous week with another blockbuster victory?

Find out with this recap of the April 7 broadcast.

