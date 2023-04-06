Auschwitz Memorial: WWE's Use of Concentration Camp Clip at WrestleMania 'Shameless'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum chastised WWE on Wednesday for using imagery from the concentration camp during a promo video for WrestleMania 39.

Auschwitz Memorial tweeted a screenshot from the promo package and called WWE "shameless" for "exploiting" a symbol of human pain and suffering:

The video package in question was used to promote the father-son matchup between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

A key part of the angle between Rey and Dominik was Rey calling the police on Dominik, and Dom subsequently spending a short amount of time in jail.

Per WrestlingInc's Shaun Ranft, the initial WWE video package for Rey and Dominik included several prison-like images, and the footage of Auschwitz was among them.

WWE reportedly removed the Auschwitz imagery from the video during subsequent airings of the video package Saturday.

Auschwitz was the most infamous of the several concentration camps set up by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Nazis aimed to kill the world's entire Jewish population, and it is estimated that six million Jewish people and at least five million prisoners of war were killed as part of the Holocaust from 1941 through 1945.