3 Ways Israel Adesanya Can Beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287

0 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This Saturday, in the main event of UFC 287 in Miami, Israel Adesanya will challenge Alex Pereira for the promotion's middleweight belt.

The Nigerian-New Zealander, a former champion, will enter the Octagon as a slight betting favorite, according to DraftKings. However, this will be his fourth fight with the Brazilian across kickboxing and MMA competition, and he has lost every time they've met—twice by knockout.

Their first meeting occurred in the kickboxing ring in 2016, when Pereira defeated Adesanya by unanimous decision. Their second occurred a year later, also under kickboxing rules, when Pereira survived some adversity to score a highlight-reel knockout win.

Their most recent meeting—and their lone MMA clash—went down at UFC 281 last November, when Pereira corrected a widening deficit on the scorecards with a dramatic fifth-round knockout, ending Adesanya's five-fight reign as middleweight king in the process.

History tells us that Pereira has Adesanya's number and is the former champion's superior in kickboxing and MMA.

However, Adesanya has the skills to beat the Brazilian. Keep scrolling for a few ways the former champ can reclaim his throne this weekend.