XFL 2023 Week 8 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Last weekend's shocker between the Defenders and Guardians changed both the betting and fantasy landscape just a bit.

The Guardians have found their first victory too late in the season for it to matter in the playoff race, but they did prove that they can close out a game against a quality opponent. Quarterback Quinten Dormady also shined, finishing 27-of-34 for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

For this week, at least, Dormady deserves a place among the league's consistent fantasy quarterbacks, AJ McCarron, Jordan Ta'amu and Ben DiNucci. We'll know by Sunday whether Dormady's performance was a fluke.

The Defenders, meanwhile, are no longer untouchable. Ta'amu (285 yards, 3 TDs) played well, but the defense did not.



Unsurprisingly, the Defenders are underdogs against the red-hot Sea Dragons, while Orlando is favored against the up-and-down Renegades. It won't be a surprise if both D.C. and Orlando pick up another victory in Week 8.

The Battlehawks feel like a safe pick against the Vegas Vipers, even though Vegas crushed the San Antonio Brahmas last week. San Antonio got inconsistent play from quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Jawon Pass (24-of-37 for 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT combined) in that game, and it could struggle again against Houston.

However, the Roughnecks are in a slump, so that may be a game worth avoiding altogether.

The loss of wideout Jontre Kirklin for the season has severely impacted the Houston offense, and fantasy managers should adjust accordingly—though Max Borghi (5 TDs) remains one of the league's top touchdown scorers.

Aside from some shuffling at quarterback, there aren't many notable changes to the fantasy rankings this week. Josh Gordon gets a boost after the Sea Dragons wideout caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 7.

It's worth noting, though, that Gordon finished without a catch in Week 6 and remains streaky.



Borghi, Abram Smith, Brain Hill, Darrius Shepherd, Jahcour Pearson and Lucky Jackson remain among the top backs and receivers. As has been the case pretty much all season, Sal Cannella, Alizé Mack and Cody Latimer are the only tight ends worth starting in daily fantasy sports (DFS) leagues. Just be sure to check Latimer's listing, as the versatile pass-catcher is now being categorized as a receiver in some formats.

