XFL 2023 Week 8 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

XFL 2023 Week 8 Fantasy Rankings, Schedule, Live Stream and OddsApril 7, 2023
We're approaching the end of the 2023 XFL regular season, and the playoff race is getting very interesting.
Up until Week 7, the D.C. Defenders appeared to be an unstoppable juggernaut that might not lose a game. Last weekend, though, they shocking fell to the previously winless Orlando Guardians.
The Defenders are still atop the XFL North, but the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons are closing in.
The Houston Roughnecks, meanwhile, have lost three in a row following a 4-0 start. They now have a mere one-game lead over the Arlington Renegades in the division.
A lot will be decided in Week 8, and the action kicks off on Saturday with the Battlehawks hosting the Vegas Vipers. Here's everything you need to know about this week's slate, including scheduling information, odds and updated fantasy rankings.
XFL Standings
XFL North
D.C. Defenders 6-1
St. Louis Battlehawks 5-2
Seattle Sea Dragons 5-2
Vegas Vipers 2-5
XFL South
Houston Roughnecks 4-3
Arlington Renegades 3-4
San Antonio Brahmas 2-5
Orlando Guardians 1-6
XFL Week 8
Saturday, April 8
Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks
When: 1 p.m. ET
Line and Over/Under: St. Louis -7, 46.5
TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Depirtes and ESPN+
Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians
When: 4 p.m. ET
Line and Over/Under: Orlando -1.5, 42.5
TV and Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Sunday, April 9
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas
When: 3 p.m. ET
Line and Over/Under: Houston -5, 40.5
TV and Live Stream: ABC and ESPN+
D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons
When: 7 p.m. ET
Line and Over/Under: Seattle -1.5, 46.5
TV and Live Stream: ESPN2 and ESPN+
*Odds via FanDuel
Fantasy Rankings
Quarterback
1. Ben DiNucci, Seattle Sea Dragons
2. AJ McCarron, St. Louis Battlehawks
3. Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. Defenders
4. Quinten Dormady, Orlando Guardians
5. Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades
7. Cole McDonald, Houston Roughnecks
7. Jalan McClendon, Vegas Vipers
8. Kurt Benkert, San Antonio Brahmas
Running Back
1. Abram Smith, D.C. Defenders
2. Brian Hill, St. Louis Battlehawks
3. De'Veon Smith, Arlington Renegades
4. Max Borghi, Houston Roughnecks
5. Rod Smith, Vegas Vipers
6. Jah-Maine Martin, Orlando Guardians
7. Ryquell Armstead, D.C. Defenders
8. Devin Darrington, Orlando Guardians
9. Jacques Patrick, San Antonio Brahmas
10. Brycen Alleyne, Huston Roughnecks
Wide Receiver
1. Jahcour Pearson, Seattle Sea Dragons
2. Darrius Shepherd, St. Louis Battlehawks
3. Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks
4. Blake Jackson, Seattle Sea Dragons
5. Lucky Jackson, D.C. Defenders
6. Josh Gordon, Seattle Sea Dragons
7. Jeff Badet, Vegas Vipers
8. Chris Blair, D.C. Defenders
9. Travell Harris, Houston Roughnecks
10. Landen Akers, San Antonio Brahmas
Tight End
1. Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
3. Alizé Mack, San Antonio Brahmas
3. Cody Latimer, Orlando Guardians
4. Ethan Wolf, D.C. Defenders
5. Jake Sutherland, St. Louis Battlehawks
6. Logan Carter, Orlando Guardians
7. Deon Yelder, San Antonio Brahmas
8. Nate Becker, Arlington Renegades
Week 8 Analysis
Last weekend's shocker between the Defenders and Guardians changed both the betting and fantasy landscape just a bit.
The Guardians have found their first victory too late in the season for it to matter in the playoff race, but they did prove that they can close out a game against a quality opponent. Quarterback Quinten Dormady also shined, finishing 27-of-34 for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
For this week, at least, Dormady deserves a place among the league's consistent fantasy quarterbacks, AJ McCarron, Jordan Ta'amu and Ben DiNucci. We'll know by Sunday whether Dormady's performance was a fluke.
The Defenders, meanwhile, are no longer untouchable. Ta'amu (285 yards, 3 TDs) played well, but the defense did not.
Unsurprisingly, the Defenders are underdogs against the red-hot Sea Dragons, while Orlando is favored against the up-and-down Renegades. It won't be a surprise if both D.C. and Orlando pick up another victory in Week 8.
The Battlehawks feel like a safe pick against the Vegas Vipers, even though Vegas crushed the San Antonio Brahmas last week. San Antonio got inconsistent play from quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Jawon Pass (24-of-37 for 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT combined) in that game, and it could struggle again against Houston.
However, the Roughnecks are in a slump, so that may be a game worth avoiding altogether.
The loss of wideout Jontre Kirklin for the season has severely impacted the Houston offense, and fantasy managers should adjust accordingly—though Max Borghi (5 TDs) remains one of the league's top touchdown scorers.
Aside from some shuffling at quarterback, there aren't many notable changes to the fantasy rankings this week. Josh Gordon gets a boost after the Sea Dragons wideout caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 7.
It's worth noting, though, that Gordon finished without a catch in Week 6 and remains streaky.
Borghi, Abram Smith, Brain Hill, Darrius Shepherd, Jahcour Pearson and Lucky Jackson remain among the top backs and receivers. As has been the case pretty much all season, Sal Cannella, Alizé Mack and Cody Latimer are the only tight ends worth starting in daily fantasy sports (DFS) leagues. Just be sure to check Latimer's listing, as the versatile pass-catcher is now being categorized as a receiver in some formats.
