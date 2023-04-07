Top Juniors at Each Position Heading into the 2023 College Football SeasonApril 7, 2023
Top Juniors at Each Position Heading into the 2023 College Football Season
The junior year of a player's college football career tends to be a decisive moment for a few reasons.
In most cases, everything from the program and scheme to the coaching staff and depth chart is familiar. Plus, there's the NFL and its million-dollar clouds hovering over players with legitimate pro aspirations.
For example, the 2023 season will likely be the final time we're watching Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers put on a college uniform. The same goes for many of the other players we've labeled as the best at their position or an honorable mention.
Class standing is based on the school's official roster. Both third-year juniors and redshirt juniors are considered.
DE/Edge: Bralen Trice, Washington
For good reason, Washington's offense landed much of the attention for the program's rapid one-year turnaround. One of those receivers—spoiler alert—will be featured as an honorable mention, too.
But the Huskies also had a superstar edge-rusher on defense.
Bralen Trice paced the nation in total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Among his 38 tackles, he generated 12 stops for loss and nine sacks.
One important note is the upcoming year will actually be Trice's fifth season in college. He redshirted in 2019, and the 2020 campaign didn't count as a year of eligibility. But his choice to pass up the 2023 NFL draft should be a huge benefit for UW's defense next season.
Honorable mention: Dallas Turner, Alabama
Dallas Turner has recorded 18 tackles for loss with 12.5 sacks through two seasons at Alabama. He'll be the featured pass-rusher in 2023 now that Will Anderson Jr. is headed to the NFL.
IDL: Mekhi Wingo, LSU
LSU's surprise run to an SEC West title included a terrific season from Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo.
As a freshman in Columbia, he notched 27 tackles with two stops for loss. After shifting to Baton Rouge last season, the 6'1", 295-pound lineman collected 46 tackles with six for loss and three sacks.
Wingo capitalized on what had been a relatively unexpected role; LSU lost key tackle Maason Smith to a season-ending knee injury in the first game of the season. Wingo stepped in, however, and played extremely well on his way to third-team AP All-America honors.
Honorable mention: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Jer'Zhan Newton is already a three-year contributor for the Illini, which boasted one of the nation's top defenses last season. To date, he's collected 133 career tackles, including 18.5 stops for loss and 10 sacks.
LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
The son of a two-time NFL All-Pro is making a name for himself.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. held a limited role as a freshman at Clemson, managing 15 tackles in limited snaps. Last season, though, he amassed team-high marks of 89 tackles and 13.5 stops for loss (6.5 sacks).
That's not all, either. Trotter nabbed two interceptions—including one pick-six—broke up five passes and forced a fumble.
Clemson ended shy of a College Football Playoff trip but cruised to an ACC championship behind Trotter, a second-team AP All-America selection, and its terrific defense.
Honorable mention: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Two seasons, two national titles. That's a decent start to a college career. Jamon Dumas-Johnson tallied the second-most tackles (70) and most stops for loss (9.0) for Georgia in 2022. He also provided 21 tackles and a pick-six as a freshman.
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
One of the best nicknames in the country belongs to one of the best players in the nation.
Kool-Aid McKinstry arrived with massive expectations as a 5-star prospect, and he's lived up to the billing. The cornerback worked into a steady role during his freshman year and flat-out excelled last season.
While tallying 35 tackles, McKinstry racked up 16 pass breakups with one interception and a paltry 57.9 passer rating allowed, per PFF.
McKinstry, who also finished second nationally with 15.9 yards per punt return, will be a central piece of Alabama's aim to reclaim the SEC and get back to the College Football Playoff.
Honorable mention: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Don't bother fact-checking this, but I believe Cooper DeJean scored as many touchdowns as Iowa's offense last year. Along with making 75 tackles, he intercepted five passes and turned three into pick-sixes.
S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Miami struggled in Mario Cristobal's debut season, and the 'Canes fell short of a bowl appearance at 5-7.
But, hey, they have awesome safeties!
James Williams is the more imposing player at 6'5" and 224 pounds, but the 5'11" Kamren Kinchens commanded the ballhawk label in 2022. He snagged six interceptions and broke up six more passes while sharing the team tackle lead (59) with Williams.
Kinchens landed a first-team AP All-America nod, and he'll be an integral of Miami's hope for a bounce-back campaign.
Honorable mention: Calen Bullock, USC
USC's defense has much to improve, but Calen Bullock emerged as a key playmaker in the Trojans' secondary. He notched 48 tackles and grabbed five interceptions in 2022.
OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
After starting eight outings as a true freshman, Joe Alt established himself as a dominant blocker in 2022.
Notre Dame's left tackle surrendered zero sacks in 406 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Unsurprisingly, that resulted in a first-team AP All-America selection for him.
While the program has a tradition of sending linemen to the NFL, Alt is trending toward being the Fighting Irish's first Day 1 draft pick since Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey in 2018.
Honorable mention: Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Even though he missed a handful of games, the 2022 campaign was still a breakout season for the 6'6", 323-pound Olu Fashanu. He didn't allow a sack in 281 pass-blocking snaps, soaring onto NFL draft radars before electing to stay at Penn State for another year.
IOL: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Tate Ratledge's breakout year followed a brief delay.
Entering the 2022 season, he earned a starting job at Georgia. However, a foot injury on the opening drive of the campaign put Ratledge on the sideline for the entire year. But he was worth the wait.
Ratledge opened 14 games at right guard for the national champions last season. He ceded a mere six pressures in 448 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Honorable mention: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson, a 5-star prospect in the 2021 class, joined the starting lineup last season and immediately excelled. He landed first-team All-Big Ten recognition as a sophomore.
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Are we certain an exemption doesn't exist to push Brock Bowers into the NFL immediately?
Georgia coach Kirby Smart probably disagrees, but there's basically nothing left for Bowers to prove at the college level. He boasts rare versatility for the position and is a two-time second-team AP All-American.
Bowers gathered 56 catches for 882 yards, rushed for 56 yards and totaled 14 scores as a freshman. He followed up that season with 63 receptions for 942 yards, 109 rushing yards and 10 combined touchdowns for UGA on the program's road to back-to-back national titles.
Tight ends usually aren't a team's top target, but Bowers is undeniably an exception to that general rule.
Honorable mention: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
After not catching a pass in his freshman year, Ja'Tavion Sanders became a vital contributor for the Longhorns' offense last season. He caught 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Another son of a former NFL player, Marvin Harrison Jr. is really building his profile in a major way.
"Like window shopping at a Lamborghini dealership for the model that doesn't come out until next year," an NFL scout said of Harrison, who ran routes at Ohio State's pro day, per ESPN's Jordan Reid.
That level of praise is fully deserved after a year in which Harrison made 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in seven contests and emerged as a key contributor for a Buckeyes' squad that snuck into the College Football Playoff.
Harrison will likely be a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft.
Honorable mention: Rome Odunze, Washington
Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka merits a nod, but Rome Odunze—who chose not to declare for the 2023 NFL draft—ever-so-slightly gets the spot. He played a major part of Washington's rapid turnaround with 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns.
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo runs an Air Raid attack, but he does not ignore running backs. Michael Carter and Javonte Williams both cracked 1,000 yards for North Carolina in 2020.
To say we're excited to watch Braelon Allen in 2023 is something close to a massive understatement.
As part of Wisconsin's traditional, pro-style offense for two seasons, Allen powered his way to a pair of superb years. He rushed for 1,268 yards as a freshman and 1,242 last season, averaging a strong 6.0 yards per carry and scoring a combined 23 touchdowns.
How exactly the Badgers adapt to Longo is an intriguing storyline, but they have a superstar running back in place.
Honorable mention: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Raheim Sanders rushed for 578 yards and five scores as a freshman but commanded the featured role in 2022. "Rocket" scampered for 1,443 yards with 28 catches for 271 yards, and he totaled 12 touchdowns.
QB: Caleb Williams, USC
This is obvious, right?
Caleb Williams took home the 2022 Heisman Trophy, ending his USC debut with 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns to five interceptions. He rushed for 382 yards and 10 more scores, as well.
As if that's not enough, Williams thrived as part of Oklahoma's offense in 2021. He barely played in the first five games of that campaign but excelled down the stretch. Williams totaled 2,347 offensive yards and 27 touchdowns before transferring to the West Coast program.
His decision to follow Lincoln Riley to USC clearly has already paid off, but another impressive year could lock in Williams as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.
Honorable mention: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
In his first season as the starter, J.J. McCarthy helped Michigan win a second successive Big Ten crown and return to the College Football Playoff. He threw for 2,719 yards at a quality 8.4 per attempt with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions, also running for 306 yards and five scores.