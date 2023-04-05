NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Patriots 'Quietly' Interested in Adding 'Blue-Chip' RB

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Despite the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson last season, the New England Patriots could pursue another running back early in the 2023 NFL draft.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots have "quietly shown interest in adding another blue-chip back in the draft."

Adding a blue-chip running back at least suggests Texas standout Bijan Robinson could be in play for the Patriots with the No. 14 overall pick.

Howe noted the Patriots are building the running game around Stevenson. The second-year running back had a breakout performance in 2022 with 1,461 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

The Patriots' interest in a running back comes amid a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that Mac Jones has been shopped to multiple teams this offseason.

According to Howe, "several high-ranking executives from quarterback-needy teams" in both conferences were never approached by the Patriots about a trade involving Jones.

"So the idea of trading Jones now doesn't make nearly as much sense as it might have a month ago. The Patriots have expected Jones to hold off Bailey Zappe this offseason, so a trade would therefore weaken the top of the depth chart," Howe wrote.

There were few standout players on New England's offense last season, but Stevenson's emergence gave the team a reliable presence who could be counted on each week. He led the team with 69 receptions and finished second with 88 targets.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Robinson ranked as the best offensive player and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 draft class. The 21-year-old won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back in 2022 after setting career highs with 1,580 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Another option could be Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, who is the 29th-ranked player by B/R. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a close relationship with Nick Saban, and incoming offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien spent the past two seasons in the same role for the Crimson Tide.

Gibbs had more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage on fewer than 200 touches in each of the previous two years with Georgia Tech and Alabama.

Last year's draft marked the first time since 2018 the Patriots didn't select at least one player from Alabama.