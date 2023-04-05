Bears Rumors: Tyree Wilson Taking Visit Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft; Also Met with Texans

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, former Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson is a popular prospect for teams selecting in the top 10.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson is visiting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday after visiting with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

