    Bears Rumors: Tyree Wilson Taking Visit Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft; Also Met with Texans

    Doric SamApril 5, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, former Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson is a popular prospect for teams selecting in the top 10.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson is visiting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday after visiting with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

