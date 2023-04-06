Masters 2023: Predictions for Top Prize Money Before Opening Round

3 of 3

One fun aspect of The Masters is that, unlike some other events, it's not entirely structured around PGA Tour pros. Seven amateurs are slated to play in the tournament, including Gordon Sargent, who is No. 1 in the Amateur World Rankings.

The 20-year-old recently played a practice round with Max Homa and Justin Thomas and outdrove the pros on almost every hole.



"I don't know, I stopped counting," Homa said, per Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.



The Masters will also bring together members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which have had a rather heated rivalry of late. According to Rory McIlroy, however, that rivalry pales in comparison to the rich history of The Masters.

"This tournament is way bigger than any of that," McIlroy told reporters.

McIlroy is among the favorites, along with 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, 2020 winner and LIV Golf member Dustin Johnson and several other past winners—including five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Woods won the 2001 and 2022 tournaments. It's hard to pick against the 26-year-old, who has been on a tear since winning at Augusta last year. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February and just won The Players Championship by five strokes.

However, the prediction here is that McIlroy rebounds from a poor showing at The Players and finally claims his career grand slam—an achievement that Woods feels is inevitable.

"I think that it's just a matter of time; whether it's this year or next or whenever it comes, he will get it done, and he will have a career Grand Slam," Woods said, per Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly. "It's just what year it will be; it will definitely happen."

After finishing as the runner-up to Scheffler last year, McIlroy comes out on top this weekend.

