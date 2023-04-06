    Masters 2023: Predictions for Top Prize Money Before Opening Round

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IApril 6, 2023

      Scottie Scheffler
      Scottie SchefflerPatrick Smith/Getty Images

      It's that time, golf fans. The 87th edition of The Masters is upon us, marking not only the unofficial start of spring but also the beginning of majors season.

      While upcoming majors like next month's PGA Championship will generate plenty of excitement of their own, The Masters is quite possibly golf's grandest stage. There's something almost magical about Augusta National and the battle for the green jacket.

      Winning The Masters comes with not only a hefty prize payout but a lifetime invitation to compete in the event. While the tournament features a smaller field than other events, it's loaded with some of the best golfers in the world—pro and amateur.

      This year's tournament promises to be entertaining, with heated competition and beautiful vistas abound. Here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of The Masters, including a look at the opening-round favorites.

    Schedule, Prize Money, TV and Live Stream

      AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Alex Noren of Sweden walks off the first green with his caddie during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      When: April 6-9

      Where: Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia

      Prize Pool: $15 million ($2.7 million to the winner

      TV Schedule and Live Stream

      • Thursday, April 6: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
      • Friday, April 7: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
      • Saturday, April 8: 3-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
      • Sunday, April 9: 2-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

      *Live stream also available on Masters.com and the Masters App

    Vegas Favorites Entering Day 1

      Jon Rahm
      Jon RahmPatrick Smith/Getty Images

      Scottie Scheffler 13-2

      Rory McIlroy 7-1

      Jon Rahm 17-2

      Jordan Spieth 18-1

      Tony Finau 20-1

      Patrick Cantlay 20-1

      Dustin Johnson 22-1

      Justin Thomas 25-1

      Jason Day 25-1

      Xander Schauffele 25-1

      Collin Morikawa 28-1

      Max Homa 30-1

      *Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

    Preview and Predictions

      Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka
      Rory McIlroy and Brooks KoepkaPatrick Smith/Getty Images

      One fun aspect of The Masters is that, unlike some other events, it's not entirely structured around PGA Tour pros. Seven amateurs are slated to play in the tournament, including Gordon Sargent, who is No. 1 in the Amateur World Rankings.

      The 20-year-old recently played a practice round with Max Homa and Justin Thomas and outdrove the pros on almost every hole.

      "I don't know, I stopped counting," Homa said, per Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.

      The Masters will also bring together members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which have had a rather heated rivalry of late. According to Rory McIlroy, however, that rivalry pales in comparison to the rich history of The Masters.

      "This tournament is way bigger than any of that," McIlroy told reporters.

      McIlroy is among the favorites, along with 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, 2020 winner and LIV Golf member Dustin Johnson and several other past winners—including five-time winner Tiger Woods.

      Scheffler is looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Woods won the 2001 and 2022 tournaments. It's hard to pick against the 26-year-old, who has been on a tear since winning at Augusta last year. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February and just won The Players Championship by five strokes.

      However, the prediction here is that McIlroy rebounds from a poor showing at The Players and finally claims his career grand slam—an achievement that Woods feels is inevitable.

      "I think that it's just a matter of time; whether it's this year or next or whenever it comes, he will get it done, and he will have a career Grand Slam," Woods said, per Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly. "It's just what year it will be; it will definitely happen."

      After finishing as the runner-up to Scheffler last year, McIlroy comes out on top this weekend.

