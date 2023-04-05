Broncos' Team Needs in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Sean Payton's first draft as Denver Broncos head coach will not start until the third round.

The Broncos' lack of 2023 NFL draft selections is a product of the Russell Wilson trade, but they can still find value when they eventually get on the clock.

Denver holds the 67th and 68th overall picks, and it can fill a pair of needs with the right players in those spots.

The third round can be a sweet spot for running backs, and the Broncos may target that position to provide extra insurance for Javonte Williams, who is coming back from an ACL tear.

Denver could use more protection for Wilson as well. The AFC West side was aggressive at that position in free agency, as it landed Mike McGlinchey to play right tackle and Ben Powers to start at left guard. The Broncos still have a hole at center that they could fill in the third round.

The Broncos could also reinforce their defensive line with one of their first selections, such as a pass-rushing threat to play in front of the likes of Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Patrick Surtain II in the other layers of defense.