Broncos' Team Needs in 2023 NFL DraftApril 5, 2023
Broncos' Team Needs in 2023 NFL Draft
Sean Payton's first draft as Denver Broncos head coach will not start until the third round.
The Broncos' lack of 2023 NFL draft selections is a product of the Russell Wilson trade, but they can still find value when they eventually get on the clock.
Denver holds the 67th and 68th overall picks, and it can fill a pair of needs with the right players in those spots.
The third round can be a sweet spot for running backs, and the Broncos may target that position to provide extra insurance for Javonte Williams, who is coming back from an ACL tear.
Denver could use more protection for Wilson as well. The AFC West side was aggressive at that position in free agency, as it landed Mike McGlinchey to play right tackle and Ben Powers to start at left guard. The Broncos still have a hole at center that they could fill in the third round.
The Broncos could also reinforce their defensive line with one of their first selections, such as a pass-rushing threat to play in front of the likes of Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Patrick Surtain II in the other layers of defense.
Running Back
The Broncos are better off if they play things safe at running back.
Williams could return from his ACL injury in tremendous form and be a massive boost to the Broncos offense.
However, there is a scenario in which Williams is not productive as he gets back on the football field and the Broncos are stuck with a limited rushing attack.
Samaje Perine was signed in free agency as a veteran insurance policy, but he has never been a feature back in his career. He was a supporting piece to Joe Mixon with the Cincinnati Bengals for the last few years.
Denver could find a starting-caliber running back in the third round who could partner with Perine while Williams gets back to 100 percent.
Tulane's Tyjae Spears and UCLA's Zach Charbonnet are among the running backs who could be available. Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner projected both running backs to be third-round selections.
ESPN.com's Jordan Reid had Spears, Charbonnet, Texas A&M's Devon Achane and Auburn's Tank Bigsby all as third-round picks in his seven-round mock draft. All four of those running backs had at least one 1,000-yard season at the collegiate level.
Denver could wait until the fourth round to choose a running back, and one of those four players may be available at No. 108, but it is imperative to take one running back at some point so the team is in good shape no matter what happens with Williams.
Center
If the Broncos stick with their offseason theme of improving the offensive line, they will go after a center with one of their third-round picks.
Center is now the biggest weakness on the offensive interior after McGlinchey and Powers were signed in free agency.
Lloyd Cushenberry is the top internal option right now, but the Broncos could bring in some competition to find the best possible fit in front of Russell Wilson.
Ohio State's Luke Wypler could be the ideal target for this need. Reid projected Wypler as the No. 65 pick in his mock draft.
Wypler started the last two seasons at center for the Buckeyes, and he could be the long-term option at the position if he falls to the Broncos.
There is a precedent for Payton to take a center in the draft. He took Cesar Ruiz in the first round with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. The Saints chose four offensive linemen in the first or second rounds from 2015-2020.
If Payton follows that pattern, the Broncos will have a prospect entering camp to challenge Cushenberry.
Defensive Line
The Broncos could use defensive-line depth to back up D.J. Jones and others.
Denver has enough talent at linebacker and in the secondary that it does not have to prioritize those positions in the draft.
Singleton and Jewell headline the linebacker group, and Surtain, a first-round pick in 2021, is one of the NFL's top young corners.
The Broncos can go after defensive-line depth in the third or fourth round to give themselves another pass-rusher, or two, to deal with the talented quarterbacks in the AFC West.
Getting to the quarterback has to be a priority when facing Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo in divisional games.
Reid projected Ohio State edge-rusher Zach Harrison to the Broncos at No. 67. Baylor's Sione Ika, Georgia Tech's' Keion White and Texas' Keondre Coburn are among the other defensive line prospects who could be available in the third round.
Denver does not specifically need an edge-rusher, or an interior linemen, it really just needs someone who can get to the quarterback on a constant basis so that Wilson can be on the field as much as possible in 2023.