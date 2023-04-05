Report: PSG's Lionel Messi '50-50' on Al-Hilal Contract amid Barcelona Transfer Buzz

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The idea of Lionel Messi joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires over the summer is reportedly gaining steam.

According to ESPN's Mark Ogden, a source puts the chances of Messi signing with Al Hilal at "50-50" now that it is unlikely PSG will be able to sign Messi to a new deal.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly expressed interest in bringing Messi back to the club he played with for the vast majority of his career, but that too is considered unlikely due to the amount of money Barça would have to clear in order to sign him.

