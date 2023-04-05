Way-Too-Early Predictions For WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card

1 of 4

One would assume that WWE will be looking for something of substance for AJ Styles to do when he returns from an ankle injury that has kept him out since December.

The Phenomenal One has not wrestled Roman Reigns since Extreme Rules on May 6, 2016, and he would be a fresh opponent for a champion who has defeated everyone in his path.

If nothing else, Styles would represent someone different for Reigns to work with and, more importantly, set up a secondary WrestleMania match for the rest of The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos would likely interfere in any match between Styles and Reigns, as has been the case in most of The Tribal Chief's big title defenses, and necessitate the arrival of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The O.C. have sat on the sidelines, awaiting a return to television since Styles' injury. Interjecting them into the story and setting up a six-man tag between them, Sikoa and The Usos gives all of the Superstars something to do while Reigns moves onto a different program.

Beyond that, Gallows and Anderson can claim they are the one team The Usos have not beaten in their most recent run of dominance. The two teams have not battled since 2019, which adds another layer of freshness to the program.

This has enough layers to be worthy of a WrestleMania spot if booked by the right person.

Given the situation on Monday's Raw, though, that is a gigantic "if."