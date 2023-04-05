X

    Pistons Clinch NBA's Worst Record; Have 14% Chance to Secure No. 1 Pick in 2023 Draft

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 5, 2023

    The Detroit Pistons have clinched the NBA's worst regular-season record after falling 118-105 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, thereby obtaining the No. 1 predraft lottery position.

    Tankathon.com @tankathon

    The Detroit Pistons have clinched the #1 pre-lottery spot.<br><br>They have a %14 chance at Wembanyama and cannot drop lower than #5.

    The only other team that had a chance to finish dead-last in the NBA this year entering Tuesday was the Houston Rockets. However, Houston upset the first-place Denver Nuggets to go to 20-60 on the season. Detroit, which sits at 16-63 with three regular-season games remaining, cannot hit the 20-win mark.

    The Pistons have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall selection, which almost assuredly will be used to select 7'3" French superstar and potential generational talent Victor Wembanyama. At worst, the Pistons will get the No. 5 pick if the lottery ping pong balls do not fall their way.

    The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs will also have 14 percent chances to land the No. 1 selection per the lottery rules. They have both clinched bottom-three win-loss records this year to earn that chance.

    This year's draft lottery will take place on May 16. The draft will occur on June 22.

