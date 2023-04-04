WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Stand & DeliverApril 4, 2023
Returning home to the WWE Performance Center, WWE NXT looked very different in its April 4 episode following NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.
Carmelo Hayes dethroned Bron Breakker as NXT champion. Indi Hartwell climbed a ladder to finally capture the NXT Women's Championship, ending the reign of Roxanne Perez.
Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo could not dethrone Gallus but looked to regain momentum by fighting Pretty Deadly.
Wes Lee retained his NXT North American Championship by overcoming a great foursome of challengers. One of those challengers, Dragon Lee, would compete in the Performance Center for the first time against Nathan Frazer.
Dijak was not allowed to compete at NXT Stand & Deliver after he was eliminated by Odyssey Jones last week in a battle royal. Hard Justice promised to make The Future Favorite pay.
Saturday was an important day for NXT, but the brand needed to keep moving forward.
Zoey Stark Steps Up to Challenge Indi Hartwell First
- Hartwell got the expected "you deserve it" chant after she walked out.
- The crowd booed when Indi Wrestling said she would give Roxanne Perez the first shot at the NXT Women's Championship.
Indi Hartwell talked about his love for the fans and the reason this meant so much to her. Zoey Stark interrupted to challenge the NXT women's champion.
The crowd reactions to this were awkward. The crowd started by celebrating Hartwell but then did not seem to know how to react to her promo, which awkwardly plodded along until Stark arrived.
The story Stark told made sense, mocking the "fluke" champion. However, her promo was also off as she spoke with an odd cadence while the crowd just sang at her. This did not feel like the set up for a big women's title match.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
Pretty Deadly vs. The Family
- Wilson slapped D'Angelo in the face and got a pair of right hands for it. The Family followed up with side-by-side back body drops on Pretty Deadly.
- Jacy Jayne promised to break Gigi Dolin's will next after breaking her spirit at Stand & Deliver by costing her the NXT Women's Championship.
After a physical fight with The Family, Pretty Deadly stole the win with a version of "twin magic" as Kit Wilson switched with Elton Prince. He hid his face long enough for Prince to sneak up, bash Tony D'Angelo's face into the exposed steel for the win.
This was a really solid tag team match. Pretty Deadly never misses, but The Family continue to look better together. The finish was silly but a creative way for Wilson and Prince to get back in the win column.
It was surprising to see D'Angelo and Stacks lose though. The two are still finding their footing as a tag team. A complete feud with Pretty Deadly would do wonders, but that would mean Wilson and Prince are not going to the main roster soon as they should.
Result
Pretty Deadly def. The Family by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones
- After the dominant win, Dijak warned the NXT locker room that he was back and angry.
- Joe Gacy promised to add gold to Gallus soon, but first he was going to pick some fights to establish the dominance of the group.
Odyssey Jones showed resilience early against Dijak, but he was outmatched by the vicious power of Hard Justice. Dijak put the big man away with a Death Valley Driver and diving moonsault.
This was a pretty typical midcard NXT match. It was competitive but too short to be good. The Future Favorite lost fast, but at least he looked fluid working with a top NXT talent.
Hopefully, this will be the first step in truly pushing Dijak. He is an immense talent that is arguably too good for NXT. If he is going to stick around for a while longer, he needs to be used to test the less proven talent.
Result
Dijak def. Jones by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments