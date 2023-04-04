WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights Post Stand & Deliver

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com.

Returning home to the WWE Performance Center, WWE NXT looked very different in its April 4 episode following NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Carmelo Hayes dethroned Bron Breakker as NXT champion. Indi Hartwell climbed a ladder to finally capture the NXT Women's Championship, ending the reign of Roxanne Perez.



Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo could not dethrone Gallus but looked to regain momentum by fighting Pretty Deadly.

Wes Lee retained his NXT North American Championship by overcoming a great foursome of challengers. One of those challengers, Dragon Lee, would compete in the Performance Center for the first time against Nathan Frazer.

Dijak was not allowed to compete at NXT Stand & Deliver after he was eliminated by Odyssey Jones last week in a battle royal. Hard Justice promised to make The Future Favorite pay.



Saturday was an important day for NXT, but the brand needed to keep moving forward.

