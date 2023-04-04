Lionel Messi Rumors: PSG Star Offered Al-Hilal Contract Worth over €400M per Year

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The chase for Lionel Messi's signature following the 2022-23 season is getting more and more interesting.

According to world football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal has reportedly offered the Argentine superstar a deal worth more than €400 million ($438.2 million) per season.

He added that Messi's "priority" was to remain in Europe, that Barcelona were waiting to wade through its Financial Fair Play issues before bidding for Messi and that PSG's bid hasn't been accepted, with Messi seeking "sporting guarantees."

Al-Hilal plays in the Saudi Professional League, and in the unlikely event Messi joins the club, he would be back in the club competition as longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr this winter.

But where Ronaldo seemingly didn't have interest from UEFA Champions League clubs after being released by Manchester United, Messi has both PSG and Barcelona pining for his services.

His time with PSG may be on the ropes, however, given some of the demands the French giants have reportedly made.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported Tuesday that PSG wants Messi "to take a 25 percent pay cut from his existing salary, which is worth €40 million ($43.8 million) per year, sources have told ESPN. A new meeting between the club and Messi's father and agent, Jorge, is still scheduled for later this month to find a solution."

That could open the door for the 35-year-old legend to return to Barcelona, where he spent the large majority of his career. The Catalan giants have plenty of financial issues to work through, though, which could make a reunion unrealistic.

Another long-rumored possibility is Messi joining Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. If Europe remains a priority, however, MLS may be a destination he entertains at the end of his career, rather than next season.

It remains to be seen how long Messi continues to play. While he hasn't been the elite force for PSG this season that he so often was for Barcelona, he did lead Argentina to a World Cup title in December and still has 13 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 play this year.

He may no longer be the dominant force in the sport, but he's still an elite player and would make any club in the world better.