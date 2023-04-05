Hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios That Would Turn League Upside Down

0 of 5

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As we turn from the frenzy that was March to the draft hype machine that is April on the NFL calendar, it's hard not to get fired up about the potential waves that are building ahead of April 27.

After all, not only does this draft class contain four extremely intriguing quarterbacks (which means jockeying!) but also two veteran signal-callers with MVP awards on their résumés could change teams between now and the end of the first round of said draft—with 2023 draft capital almost certain to factor in if those deals go down.

With that in mind, let's look at five draft scenarios that could turn the league on its head before we hit May.