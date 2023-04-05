Hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios That Would Turn League Upside DownApril 5, 2023
Hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios That Would Turn League Upside Down
As we turn from the frenzy that was March to the draft hype machine that is April on the NFL calendar, it's hard not to get fired up about the potential waves that are building ahead of April 27.
After all, not only does this draft class contain four extremely intriguing quarterbacks (which means jockeying!) but also two veteran signal-callers with MVP awards on their résumés could change teams between now and the end of the first round of said draft—with 2023 draft capital almost certain to factor in if those deals go down.
With that in mind, let's look at five draft scenarios that could turn the league on its head before we hit May.
Falcons Acquire No. 3 Pick from Cardinals
Now that the Carolina Panthers have traded up to the top selection in the draft, the Atlanta Falcons—who lack an obvious potential franchise quarterback—are the next most logical team to trade into the top four to secure one of the prime members of this year's quarterback class. The Falcons hold the No. 8 selection, while the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) retained Geno Smith, the Detroit Lions (No. 6) have Jared Goff and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) signed Jimmy Garoppolo.
Because of the presence of Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals (No. 3) are naturally strong candidates to move down. The other top-four selectors—the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts—are likely in on the quarterback pool.
The Falcons did win seven games in 2022 and post a middle-of-the-pack defense-adjusted value over average figure at Football Outsiders. But a move up to draft C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis could shake things up in a wide-open division.
Of course, precedents indicate trading up even those five spots wouldn't be cheap. Moving up eight spots to the first pick cost Carolina a first-rounder next year as well as two second-round selections plus wide receiver DJ Moore. So, at the very least, this deal would likely give the Cards a second first-rounder in 2024, but they'd also be in line for extra draft capital.
Titans Acquire No. 3 Pick from Cardinals
An even larger shake-up could come in the form of a deal between the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans, mainly because Tennessee would be jumping from No. 11.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah floated this on his Move the Sticks podcast with Bucky Brooks last week, and it makes a lot of sense even if it's far-fetched.
To move would probably cost the Titans about what the Panthers gave the Chicago Bears for the top selection, but they could attempt to seize the day with the window perhaps closing on Derrick Henry and the core, and Tennessee could be growing impatient with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
According to Spotrac, the Titans can also save $27 million in salary-cap space by moving on from Tannehill, who peaked in 2019 and will turn 35 this summer.
Imagine Stroud, Young, Richardson or Levis with Henry in the backfield on a team that has been competitive throughout the Mike Vrabel era. The already-loaded AFC would become an absolute scene.
Titans Trade No. 11 Pick to Packers for Aaron Rodgers
Considering how deeply Aaron Rodgers has been tied to the New York Jets, it's highly improbable that the Green Bay Packers will deal the four-time MVP to another team. But a move to the Jets wouldn't exactly turn the league upside down because we've all been accounting for it throughout the offseason.
Instead, if the Titans are indeed interested in trading up for one of the draft's top four quarterbacks, you can't help but wonder if they might also be willing to sell that No. 11 selection in exchange for Rodgers.
Keep in mind that Tennessee has a higher first-round pick than New york (No. 13) to offer Green Bay. And even if a first-round selection in this year's draft isn't needed specifically to land Rodgers, the advantage in terms of draft capital could help put the Titans over the top.
And really, the only thing that would make the AFC even more wild in 2023 than Tennessee's suddenly becoming a player with a blue-chip quarterback would be for the legendary Rodgers to jump into an offensive backfield with Henry on a team that is always in contention.
Ravens Turn Lamar Jackson into Top-5 Pick, Draft a QB
- Dealing Jackson to Atlanta, Tennessee or New York (if the Rodgers trade doesn't happen) for a selection in the top 13 and sacrificing Day 2 draft capital as well as its first-round pick in 2024 and/or its No. 22 selection in 2023 to move into the No. 3 spot occupied by Arizona.
- Letting Jackson walk by neglecting to match an offer sheet from another team, which would likely give it first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 in addition to that No. 22 selection, and then packaging two or all three of those picks to land the No. 3 selection.
A trade involving Lamar Jackson wouldn't necessarily bowl anyone over, but what if the Baltimore Ravens can find a way to get a primo selection to land Stroud, Young, Richardson or Levis?
That would happen with only one step if they could convince the Colts to surrender the No. 4 selection in a trade for the franchise-tagged 2019 MVP. But Baltimore could still maneuver from Jackson to a similar selection by:
Any such move would be massive in terms of shifting the power balance in the AFC because a top-seven DVOA team with plenty of talent would suddenly be flush with salary-cap space to bolster support around its intriguing rookie quarterback.
Lions Part Ways with Jared Goff, Draft QB in Top 6
Wanted to leave ya with one potential jaw-dropper. Bear with me for this "what if?"
What if...the Cardinals stand pat and pick Will Anderson Jr. or another non-quarterback?
And what if...the Seahawks stand pat and choose Anderson, Jalen Carter or another non-quarterback?
In other words, what if quarterback-needy trade-up candidates decide the price is too steep to move up for whichever signal-caller doesn't land with the Panthers, Texans and Colts in the top four? It's possible the Raiders, Falcons, Titans, Jets, New England Patriots (No. 14), Packers (No. 15) and Washington Commanders (No. 16) can't or won't move up, and nobody else likely has the capital.
If that happens, the Lions at No. 6 would have to strongly consider that Stroud, Young, Richardson or Levis have more upside and would cost a hell of a lot less than Goff, who had a solid season in 2022 but has lacked consistency during his career and can generate $16 million in cap savings if he's traded or released ahead of his age-29 campaign, according to Spotrac.
If a quarterback were to fall into Detroit's lap, it wouldn't even have to move on from Goff immediately. But the moment the Lions drafted one of the class' top signal-callers, the quarterback market would change enormously—potentially even impacting the Packers, Ravens, Jets and any other teams involved with Rodgers and Jackson.
Bring on the chaos?