    Duke's Dereck Lively II Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 21 on B/R's Big Board

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 4, 2023

    Duke center Dereck Lively II (1) is defended by Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Duke freshman center Dereck Lively II announced his intention to enter his name in the 2023 NBA draft on Tuesday:

    Dereck Lively II @DereckLively

    Thankful for this journey, thankful for my teammates, thankful for my coaches, and thankful for all of Duke Nation. It's about the get LIVELY. <a href="https://t.co/dfz0PoTbIQ">pic.twitter.com/dfz0PoTbIQ</a>

    The 7'1" big man averaged 5.2 points on 65.8 percent shooting to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game for the ACC tournament champion Blue Devils.

    Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranks Lively 21st overall on his latest draft big board.

