Duke's Dereck Lively II Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 21 on B/R's Big Board

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Duke freshman center Dereck Lively II announced his intention to enter his name in the 2023 NBA draft on Tuesday:

The 7'1" big man averaged 5.2 points on 65.8 percent shooting to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game for the ACC tournament champion Blue Devils.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranks Lively 21st overall on his latest draft big board.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.